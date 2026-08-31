Warriors Dream Series Concludes Fight Night 18 with High-Intensity India vs International MMA Matchups

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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: Warriors Dream Series (WDS), India's largest, fastest-growing and most consistent MMA promotion, successfully concluded the 18th edition of its flagship Fight Night at the CIDCO Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai, bringing together Indian and international fighters for an action-packed evening of professional MMA.

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The event featured 12 professional bouts, including five international matchups, with Indian fighters taking on opponents from the Philippines and Russia. The card featured three India-Philippines and two India-Russia bouts, with the main event seeing India's Jeko Laishram face the Philippines' Kimbert Alintozon. Fight Night 18 brought together fighters with varied styles, backgrounds and international experience, giving Indian athletes an opportunity to test themselves against competition from established combat sports markets. The evening also saw strong engagement from the MMA community, with fans and supporters turning up at the CIDCO Convention Centre for a night of competitive action.

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The evening concluded with India's Jeko Laishram emerging victorious against the Philippines' Kimbert Alintozon in the main bout. In the co-main bout, India's Gaganpal Singh Dua secured a win against Tarun M Hiremath, adding to an action-packed Fight Night 18 that saw Indian fighters deliver strong performances against international competition.

Commenting on Fight Night 18, Sanjivan Padwal, Founder, Warriors Dream Series, said, "Fight Night 18 was a strong reflection of what we want to build through Warriors Dream Series competitive matchups that give fighters the opportunity to test themselves and grow. Bringing Indian athletes up against international opponents from the Philippines and Russia adds a different level of challenge, and we were pleased to see the fighters embrace that challenge and deliver an exciting night of MMA."

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Looking ahead, Sudhanshu Srivastav, Founder & Promoter, Warriors Dream Series, said, "The energy around Fight Night 18 has been incredible, and seeing the response from the fighters and the audience has made this edition particularly special for us. We are already excited about the next edition and are looking forward to bringing even bigger matchups, more international talent and an even stronger experience for the MMA community."

With Fight Night 18, Warriors Dream Series continues to build a platform for professional MMA in India, bringing Indian fighters into the cage with international talent and creating greater opportunities for the growth of combat sports in the country.

About WDS

WDS is among India's most active and fastest-growing Mixed Martial Arts promotions. Through its flagship properties, Fight Night and Rising Stars, WDS has established a credible platform for both emerging and established athletes to compete and advance their professional careers.

With 24 successful editions and over 1,800 professional and amateur bouts hosted, WDS has played a significant role in strengthening India's combat sports ecosystem and expanding the reach of MMA across the country.

Driven by a commitment to athlete development, world-class event production, and fan engagement, WDS continues to build pathways for Indian fighters while elevating the sport's profile on the national stage.

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