Waste to Wonder: Street Artists Create a Live Art Installation at Parel Cha Raja Using 45,000 Bottle Caps

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: More than 45,000 discarded bottle caps were transformed into a large-scale live art installation at Parel Cha Raja in Mumbai, as Coca-Cola India, HCCB and street artists Doodle Mapuls brought ‘Waste to Wonder’ to the heart of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The installation used recovered bottle caps to depict traditional performers, turning discarded materials into a colourful expression of the city’s festive spirit.

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Created live over five days, the installation became a visual highlight at Parel Cha Raja, drawing devotees and visitors who watched the artwork take shape. The live artwork offered visitors a first-hand view of how everyday discarded materials could be creatively reimagined, while adding a distinctive artistic element to the festive experience.

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According to Lavanya Hatwalne, Senior Director, Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India “Ganeshotsav is an integral part of Mumbai’s culture and community, bringing people together across neighbourhoods and local spaces. For us, being part of the festival was about finding ways to engage with these communities in a manner that was relevant to the occasion and the region. The installation brought together creativity, community and the spirit of the festival, while offering a different perspective on materials that are often overlooked once they are discarded.”

Through ‘Waste to Wonder’, Coca-Cola India brought responsible waste management into community spaces through a locally relevant and engaging cultural intervention. By giving used bottle caps a new creative expression during one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals, the initiative sought to encourage greater awareness around responsible disposal and the possibilities of giving materials a new purpose.

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More than 45,000 discarded bottle caps found a new expression through ‘Waste to Wonder’ at Parel Cha Raja.

Created over five days in collaboration with street artists Doodle Mapuls, the live installation transformed recovered bottle caps into a vibrant depiction of traditional performers, bringing together art and creative reuse in a distinctive public installation.

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