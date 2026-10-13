WaterfulZERO Makes Waves in HORECA, Bringing ZERO a New Generation of Conscious Mocktails to the Table

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13:Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Consumers are rethinking what goes into their drinks. Zero added sugar is increasingly becoming a starting point, not the whole story. People are looking beyond sugar and asking better questions: What gives my drink its flavour? What gives it its colour? And what else is actually inside it?

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WaterfulZERO, an Indian plant-based hydration and wellness beverage brand, is responding to this shift by expanding into hotels, restaurants, cafés, clubs and sporting institutions, bringing a new approach to mocktails that combines flavour, colour and a more considered ingredient proposition.

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The idea is simple: conscious choices should not mean compromising on taste or experience.

More than just zero added sugar

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WaterfulZERO is built around a straightforward proposition:

- Zero added sugar

- Zero artificial flavours

- Zero artificial colours

- Zero preservatives

- Zero caffeine

- 3 electrolytes

- 10+ vitamins and minerals

- Plant-based ingredients

The brand believes the next chapter of conscious drinking is about more than removing one ingredient. It is about creating drinks that people genuinely enjoy, while giving them greater clarity about what they are choosing.

Taste comes first

The strongest validation is coming from the hospitality environment itself.

At BLR Bistro at Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, WaterfulZERO has collaborated with Venkatesh Kumar Buraguda and the BLR Bistro team to develop a distinctive range of mocktails.We sell 500 units a week way for than coke zero.

The range includes five signature serves:

Berry Masala Cola — a bold berry-and-cola combination with a familiar taste and an unexpected twist.

MangoBerry Splash — a vibrant blend of mango and mixed berries.

Blue Ocean Iced Tea — a striking blue iced-tea experience featuring blue spirulina and tea flavours.

Lime & Lemon Pitcher — a refreshing citrus-forward serve designed for sharing.

Ginger & Orange Glow — a bright combination of ginger and orange with a warm, citrus-led character.

The response has been particularly encouraging, with Berry Masala Cola emerging as one of the top-selling WaterfulZERO serves at BLR Bistro.

And that is perhaps the most important part of the story.

Consumers aren't ordering it simply because it is positioned as a conscious choice. They're ordering it because they enjoy the taste.

“What excites me is that people are discovering Berry Masala Cola through its taste. It takes something familiar and gives it a completely different expression. The fact that it also offers zero added sugar, zero artificial flavours and colours, zero preservatives and zero caffeine makes the proposition even more interesting. For us, the experience has to come first.”

— Prathish Nair, Founder, WaterfulZERO

From hydration mix to a mocktail canvas

WaterfulZERO currently offers five distinctive flavours:

- BerryCola

- Natural Blue Ocean Iced Tea

- Valencia Orange

- Lime, Lemon & Mint

- Mixed Berries

Originally developed as an everyday hydration proposition, the range is finding a second expression in hospitality.

Chefs and bartenders can use the mixes with chilled or sparkling water, fresh fruit, herbs and other ingredients to create their own signature serves.

The accompanying visual demonstrates this versatility through recipes such as Berry Masala Cola, MangoBerry Splash, Blue Ocean Iced Tea and Pink Lemonade. The same range can be adapted to different menus, occasions and presentation styles.

At the Karnataka Golf Association, WaterfulZERO has also been used to create mocktail experiences, demonstrating its potential across social, sporting and leisure occasions.

The brand is being served across hospitality establishments including The Leela Palace, St. Regis and JW Marriott, alongside restaurants, clubs, schools, gyms and sporting institutions.

The zero conversation is evolving

The beverage industry has understandably focused on sugar reduction. But as consumers become more ingredient-conscious, the conversation is broadening.

Zero added sugar matters. But consumers are also paying attention to flavours, colours, preservatives and caffeine.

WaterfulZERO brings these considerations together in one proposition, designed for people who want to make more conscious choices without giving up flavour, colour or the social experience of a good drink.

The objective isn't to make conscious drinking feel clinical. It is to make it desirable.

The conscious mocktail is not a compromise

The modern mocktail is evolving beyond being simply an alternative beverage. It can be an experience in its own right: colourful, flavourful, beautifully presented and worth ordering.

WaterfulZERO wants to be part of that evolution.

“We don't want to create a conscious mocktail that feels like a compromise. We want to create something people genuinely want to order. The flavour, the colour and the experience should make the first impression. The ingredient proposition should give them another reason to feel good about their choice.”

— Prathish Nair, Founder, WaterfulZERO

HORECA as a discovery platform

For WaterfulZERO, hotels and restaurants are more than another distribution channel. They are places where consumers can discover the product through a memorable experience.

A consumer might first encounter WaterfulZERO as a signature mocktail at a restaurant, a welcome drink at a hotel, a beverage at a golf club or part of a wellness experience.

That experience creates an opportunity for the brand to move beyond hospitality and into everyday consumption at home.

WaterfulZERO is therefore expanding its HORECA presence across hotels, restaurants, cafés, clubs, wellness spaces, sports and institutional environments.

Making conscious choices desirable

The question is no longer simply, “Is this a better choice?”

It is also:

“Do I like it — and do I feel good about what goes into it?”

That is the space WaterfulZERO wants to occupy.

Not wellness that feels clinical.

Not a drink that feels like a compromise.

Not zero added sugar as the only story.

A drink that tastes good first and makes you feel better about your choice.

WaterfulZERO — Every Day Is a Marathon.

Media & business enquiries

Prathish Nair: prathish@stranza.in | +91 98450 54743

WaterfulZERO: letstalk@waterful.in

Website: waterful.in

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