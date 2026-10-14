WaterLabs Expands Its Home Water Filtration Range with HL-12-PP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, October 14, 2026: White deposits on taps, scale inside geysers and sediment in household water can turn everyday routines into recurring maintenance problems. Water quality matters throughout the home, from the storage tank to the bathroom and washing machine. WaterLabs builds filtration products for these different uses, helping households choose solutions suited to the water they use every day.

Founded in 2020, WaterLabs is the water filtration brand of Vilican Technologies Pvt Ltd and has served more than 5 Lakh customers across India. Its range includes shower and tap filters, washing machine filters, water tank filters and replacement cartridges. Its best-selling products include the HL-50 Shower Filter, Washing Machine Filter and Water Tank Filters, available through its website and e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart.

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The brand brings together Co-Founder Harsh Mundada’s family background in plumbing and sanitary supplies, his electronics engineering education and three years of experience in IT. Built through e-commerce, WaterLabs combines nationwide access to its products with guidance on selection, installation and after-sales service.

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Its latest addition, the HL-12-PP Shower and Tap Filter, expands this household filtration range. Designed for bathroom use, it combines fine sediment filtration with additional treatment media in a transparent housing that allows users to see the cartridge and collected debris.

From a plumbing background to a nationwide brand

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Mundada’s connection with the plumbing and sanitary trade gave him an understanding of household water systems and the practical problems customers face. His engineering education and corporate experience shaped his decision to build an e-commerce business around water filtration, extending the reach of the business beyond a traditional local trading model.

WaterLabs operates from Aurangabad Industrial City, known as AURIC, in Maharashtra. Mundada serves as Co-Founder of WaterLabs and Director of Vilican Technologies Pvt Ltd. The brand’s development has centred on making its range accessible online while providing the information and support customers need to select products for their homes.

The portfolio follows the different places where water is used. Water tank filters are installed on inlet lines, shower and tap filters serve individual outlets, and appliance filters are fitted at the relevant water inlet. These products address different requirements, so choosing the appropriate model starts with understanding the application and installation.

What the HL-12-PP brings to the bathroom

The HL-12-PP features a one-micron polypropylene filtration layer designed to help trap fine sediment, dust and rust particles. Its transparent ABS housing makes the cartridge and visible debris easier to inspect. For users, this provides a simple way to observe what the filter collects during everyday use.

Alongside the PP layer, the cartridge contains KDF media, zeolite, polyphosphate antiscalant balls and WaterLabs’ proprietary FOF compound. These media form part of the filter’s approach to chlorine reduction and scale management. Filtration performance depends on incoming water quality, usage and operating conditions.

Sediment capture and scale control serve different purposes within the product. The PP layer targets suspended particles, while the antiscalant component helps manage scale formation. The HL-12-PP is intended for shower and tap applications; it is not a drinking-water purifier or a system for reducing total dissolved solids.

The filter is suitable for hot water used for bathing, within its specified operating limits. Customers should check temperature and pressure requirements, as well as fitting compatibility, before installation. Its compact design supports use at the required shower or tap outlet, and replacement cartridges allow the filtration component to be renewed without replacing the complete housing.

Products for different household needs

The HL-12-PP joins a broader WaterLabs range that includes shower heads, inline shower and tap filters, washing machine filters and water tank filters. Geyser and dishwasher filters, replacement cartridges and water quality testing devices extend the portfolio across additional household applications.

Select WaterLabs water tank filter models are BIS-certified. The tank filter range includes options for different pipe sizes and filtration ratings, helping buyers match the product to the installation. Certification applies to the relevant models, and product selection should account for the required flow and filtration level.

The availability of replacement cartridges is part of the brand’s service offering. Cartridge-based filters require ongoing maintenance, and replacement timing varies with local water conditions and the amount of water used. Customers can obtain guidance on choosing the appropriate replacement for their model and maintaining the product after purchase.

Support and access across India

WaterLabs provides guidance on product selection, installation and after-sales service. This helps online customers establish whether a filter is compatible with their existing fittings and understand how it should be used. Installation information and a free water quality report are available through the brand’s website to help buyers explore their requirements.

WaterLabs products are available across India through its website and e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart. The HL-12-PP is part of the range available during the festive shopping season. Buyers can check current prices, stock and promotional offers on their preferred sales channel at the time of purchase.

Further product launches are planned as WaterLabs expands its household filtration offering. Alongside the range, the brand continues to provide installation guidance, customer support and access to replacement cartridges. More information about WaterLabs and its products is available at waterlabs.co.in.

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