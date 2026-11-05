Waternomi Launches Korean-Engineered, India-Manufactured Shower Filter for Beauty-Led Water Wellness

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Waternomi, a new Indo–Korean Bath & Body brand, has entered the Indian market with its first shower-and-tap filter. Guided by the philosophy “The first step in your beauty routine,” the brand brings attention to the water used before cleansers, shampoos, serums and other personal-care products—particularly in Indian homes managing hard water, sediment, residual chlorine and odour.

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Waternomi has been founded by Ankit Mehta, an India–Korea business professional who has spent nearly a decade understanding Korean technologies and matching them with relevant Indian applications across diverse industries. During his frequent visits to South Korea, he observed that while India had embraced cleansers, toners, serums, sunscreens and other elements of K-beauty, it had largely overlooked a familiar Korean bathroom practice—filtering water before it touches the skin and hair. This insight led him to bring together water filtration and beauty care through Waternomi.

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The brand’s first product is powered by the NomiCore™ Cartridge, a Korean-engineered six-stage filtration system. It combines two SS316 stainless-steel mesh stages with four functional media—MicroRelease™, ChloroClear™, PurePore™ and VitaFlow™.

Although these media belong to recognised families such as scale-management minerals, calcium sulphite, activated carbon and vitamin C ceramics, they are not standard commodity materials. Each incorporates Waternomi-specific formulation elements and processing parameters that influence its chemistry, particle size, coating, porosity and release behaviour. The precise compositions are maintained as confidential Waternomi formulation know-how.

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Commenting on the technology, Mehta said:

“Filtration performance cannot be understood only from the generic name of an ingredient. Just as formulation determines how a skincare active performs, the effectiveness of filtration media depends on how it is composed, processed and combined. That formulation is at the core of NomiCore™.”

The complete system is designed for municipal, tanker and borewell water. It helps manage sediment, rust particles, residual chlorine, odour and scale-related concerns commonly associated with hard water, while supporting a cleaner, gentler-feeling shower experience.

Waternomi is Korean-engineered and manufactured in India, allowing the brand to combine Korean filtration expertise with accessible pricing, local quality control and after-sales support.

Priced at an MRP of ₹1,999, inclusive of taxes, the Waternomi Shower & Tap Filter is available at [www.waternomi.com] (https://www.waternomi.com/). Its replaceable cartridge is designed to last for up to six months, depending on water quality and usage, while the reusable housing carries a one-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects.

About Waternomi

Waternomi is an Indo–Korean Bath & Body brand developing water-led solutions across bathing, skin, hair and body wellness. Built around the philosophy “The first step in your beauty routine,” the brand combines Korean engineering with Indian manufacturing to create products suited to Indian water and usage conditions.

Media Contact

Rishabh Mehta

Email: care@waternomi.com

Website: www.waternomi.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waternomi_official

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