WAULT Launches Aggregator Platform to Connect Brands with India’s Growing Sports and Active-Lifestyle Ecosystem

Mumbai, October 2026: WAULT, an access and activation platform for India’s sports and active-lifestyle ecosystem, has been launched to help brands connect with audiences through a network of over 2,000 sports and fitness facilities across the country. Founded by Amit Relan and Smita Jadhav, the platform addresses a key challenge for brands looking to engage with this growing segment: the lack of a structured way to access and activate audiences across a fragmented network of sports venues and fitness facilities.

The launch comes amid significant growth in India’s fitness and active-lifestyle economy. India’s fitness market is projected to expand from ₹16,200 crore in 2024 to ₹37,700 crore by 2030. The country’s fitness-app user base is witnessing a surge in user engagement, with over 40 million users projected to adopt these services in the future, driven by a desire for healthier lifestyles, while participation in racquet sports has increased by more than 150% over the preceding two years.

Advertisement

This expansion is creating new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers in environments where sport, fitness and wellness are part of everyday life. Yet, accessing these audiences remains operationally fragmented, with brands often having to coordinate separately with venue operators across different locations and formats. WAULT seeks to bridge this gap by bringing sports and fitness inventory into a more organised access and activation framework.

Advertisement

Rather than functioning solely as an advertising channel, WAULT aims to develop campaigns around specific brand goals, including awareness, product trials, community building, lead generation, consumer engagement and sponsorships. Its multi-venue and multi-city capabilities also allow brands to build a consistent presence across relevant communities through a single partnership.

“One of the most interesting aspects of India’s fitness economy is the gap between its potential and its current level of participation. While the country had approximately 12.3 million fitness-facility members in 2024, membership penetration stood at just 0.8%. The membership, however, is projected to reach 23.2 million by 2030. For the industry, this signals an opportunity not just to grow, but to broaden the role fitness plays in people’s everyday lives. As participation expands across gyms, boutique studios and emerging sports formats, the commercial opportunity will increasingly depend on how effectively the wider ecosystem connects brands, venues and consumers. We believe this is where a more organised approach to the sector can create value for all three.” says Amit Relan, Co-founder of WAULT and WOOT Factor.

Advertisement

WAULT draws on the founders’ experience in experiential marketing and brand activation to address the operational and access challenges associated with reaching these audiences. While the platform is independently positioned, it is backed by the experience of its founders, who also co-founded WOOT Factor, the brand experience and experiential marketing company.

WAULT’s network spans established and emerging formats, including football, cricket, tennis, gyms, Pilates, yoga, padel and pickleball and more. With its network of over 2,000 facilities across metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Tier 2 & 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Goa, Pune etc. WAULT aims to create a more accessible and organised pathway for brands to enter India’s sports and active-lifestyle ecosystem, while opening up new opportunities for sports and fitness venues to engage with brands.

About WAULT

WAULT is an access and activation platform connecting brands with sports and active-lifestyle communities across India. With access to 1,800+ sports and fitness facilities, the platform enables customised campaigns across venues, sports and communities, spanning branding, sampling, tournaments, branded experiences and long-term partnerships.

About WOOT Factor

WOOT Factor is a brand experience and experiential marketing company co-founded by Amit Relan and Smita Jadhav. Since its inception, the company has worked across brand experiences, corporate events, sports, entertainment and consumer engagement.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)