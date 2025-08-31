DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / WaveX, IICT launch Media Tech Incubator to boost startups in entertainment sector

WaveX, IICT launch Media Tech Incubator to boost startups in entertainment sector

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): WaveX, the startup accelerator program of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), has announced the launch of a dedicated Media Tech Startup Incubator aimed at nurturing high-potential ventures in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment space.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the incubator will provide a dedicated nurturing ecosystem for the startups in the AVGC-XR sector, which includes Audio, Visual, Comics, Gaming and Extended Reality. The initiative will provide structured mentorship, cutting-edge infrastructure, strategic advisory, and real-world testing opportunities through government media unit partnerships, helping startups scale and commercialise effectively.

The incubator will follow a two-phase model. In the Active Phase, startups will receive intensive support in areas like business modelling, product development, pitching, branding, fundraising, media regulations, and sandbox testing for sectors such as OTT, VFX, VR, gaming, animation, publishing, and post-production. The Passive Phase will focus on lighter mentorship, global showcases via Waves Bazaar, investor engagement, and building industry connections.

Advertisement

Startups will have access to co-working spaces, AV/digital labs, hosting servers, high-speed internet, and soon, AWS/Google Cloud credits and India AI compute services.

The program will include masterclasses by global experts from companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, as well as bootcamps, policy clinics, and investor connect sessions. The initiative will be governed by WAVEX with quarterly reviews under the Ministry of I&B's mentorship. A total of 15 startups will be selected for the first batch at the IICT campus, with a monthly fee of Rs 8,500 + GST. Applications are open until 7th September 2025.

Advertisement

WaveX is the dedicated startup accelerator platform under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's WAVES initiative, aimed at nurturing innovations in media, entertainment, and language tech. At the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, over 30 startups pitched live to investors, government agencies, and tech leaders. WaveX continues to empower next-gen innovators through hackathons, mentorship, and national platform integration.

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, launched in July 2025 by the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, is a pioneering institution dedicated to advancing India's AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts