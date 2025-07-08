DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / WaveX unveils 'Kalaa Setu' to tap AI startups for multilingual citizen outreach

WaveX unveils 'Kalaa Setu' to tap AI startups for multilingual citizen outreach

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): In a strategic push to harness the power of AI for inclusive communication, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through its WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform, has launched the "Kalaa Setu - Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat" Challenge.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a release that this nationwide initiative invites India's leading AI startups to develop indigenous, scalable solutions for automated generation of audio, video, and graphic content from textual inputs, with support for multiple Indian languages.

The challenge focuses on scalable solutions that support three core areas of AI-driven content generation. First, text-to-video generation allows for the automated creation of video content from text, with the ability to customise the environment, tone, and subject matter to suit different communication needs.

Advertisement

Second, text-to-graphics generation enables the production of data-driven infographics and illustrative visuals that make complex information easier to understand and visually engaging.

Third, text-to-audio generation, which uses advanced voice synthesis to produce speech that is not only accurate but also emotionally expressive and sensitive to regional accents, enhancing relatability and impact in multilingual contexts.

Advertisement

Kalaa Setu aims to bridge the digital language divide by enabling public communication bodies to dynamically transform official information into regionally resonant formats such as infographic visuals, contextualised video explainers, and audio news capsules, in real time.

Whether it is a farmer accessing weather alerts, a student receiving exam updates, or a senior citizen learning about healthcare schemes, the initiative seeks to deliver information in a manner that is not only contextually relevant but also available in their own languages.

Startups can register and apply for the challenge through the WAVEX portal at https://wavex.wavesbazaar.com under the "Kalaa Setu" challenge category. Startups have to submit a working Minimum Viable Concept (MVC) by July 30th, 2025, showcasing a video demo of the product. The final shortlisted teams will present their solutions before a national jury in New Delhi, with the winner receiving an MoU for full-scale development, pilot support with AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under the WAVEX Innovation Platform. Technical requirements and other details for the challenges can be accessed from the WaveX portal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts