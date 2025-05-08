"We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor": Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Lauding armed forces for Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said, "India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism."

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "bold and decisive leadership."

"We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism. Under the bold and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border," Ambani said In a statement on Thursday.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has "demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation. The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action."

Ambani emphasised that the Reliance family stands ready to support "any measure in protecting our nation's unity and integrity."

"We like our fellow Indians believe - India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty," he stressed.

He concluded, "Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail. JAI HIND! JAI HIND KI SENA!"

India on May 7 executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were killed.

Indian Armed Forces successfully also neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

The Harpy drones designed to attack radar systems were used by the Indian armed forces to target enemy air defence systems in Lahore, after Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks. (ANI)

