"We Now Need to Create Opportunities Across Sectors" - UK Minister Patrick Vallance Urges Deeper UK-India Science Partnerships

New Delhi [India] / London [UK], June 20: At the Future Frontiers Forum hosted by IGF London, Patrick J. Vallance, UK Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation, called for intensified UK-India collaboration in science and technology, urging both nations to align their innovation priorities and unlock sector-wide opportunities.

* Science Museum hosts IGF Future Frontiers Forum spotlighting science, tech & innovation collaboration between India and UK

"The industrial strategy coming out in just a couple of weeks which will list the eight sectors we are working on. That's got to be a good foundation for where there can be partnerships," Vallance stated. "India has its focus areas, we have ours, now we need to create opportunities across those sectors."

Speaking at the Science Museum, Vallance emphasised the importance of people-to-people scientific ties: "I believe government-to-government relationships in science do not drive everything; we must also create scientist-to-scientist relationships. Academic links and the exchange of people often drive collaborations. Start-ups in particular are becoming central to the innovation ecosystem, and we need more of them in the UK-India mix."

The forum, part of IGF London 2025, brought together government leaders, global CEOs, investors, and academics to explore frontier technologies across AI, climate tech, sustainable energy, health innovation, and quantum computing.

Opening the event, Sir Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum, celebrated the UK-India Science and Innovation Partnership Roadmap and its focus on critical and emerging technologies. "The Technology Security Initiative is a landmark step," he said. "Imperial College's science hub in Bengaluru will drive collaboration in AI, healthtech, cleantech, and advanced materials, backed by $170 million in joint UK-India funding."

India's Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the FTA's role in strengthening innovation ecosystems: "It's not just about trade or investment. The FTA demonstrates that India and the UK are friends and allies. Innovation in India happens at a fraction of global costs. What takes 10x the cost in the US or Europe can be done efficiently in India, with mutual benefit."

Sir Oliver Dowden, former UK Deputy Prime Minister, reinforced the values-based alignment between the two democracies: "We must deepen ties with like-minded nations. UK and India share heritage, rule of law, and a commitment to science. Whether it's 6G or quantum, setting international standards together creates a win-win."

Health innovation was another key focus, with leaders like Lord Ara Darzi, Alisha Moopen (Aster DM Healthcare), and Monica Huang (Zydus Lifesciences) exploring how India's affordable, tech-driven models could support the UK's struggling NHS.

"The NHS isn't in critical condition, but it needs urgent reform," said Lord Darzi. "India's transformative health solutions and COVID-era support show the intellectual and production power we must now collaborate with."

A major highlight was the return of Pitchers and Punters, a curated showcase of Indian start-ups pitching to a jury of international investors. Among the standout companies were Zypp Electric, Lina Energy, Steamology Motion Ltd and Electric Miles--with Zypp Electric winning the Clean Tech Award, presented by Octopus Energy.

The punters included Neha Manaktala (JP Morgan Climate Tech), Richard Heald (EET), James Edison (Octopus Energy) and Bhavit Sheth (Dream11 & Dream Sports) who praised the depth of Indian innovation in sustainability and AI.

Other sessions featured voices like Daniel D'Souza (DreamSetGo), Reena Dayal (Quantum Ecosystems Council of India), and experts from EET, exploring opportunities across deep tech, telecom, and digital health.

As global tech landscapes grow more complex and fragmented, IGF London's Future Frontiers Forum showcased a clear vision: the UK and India must build trusted, innovation-led alliances that translate ambition into scalable action.

The forum forms part of IGF London 2025. With over 100+ speakers, 1000 participants, and events across iconic venues in London, IGF London 2025 encompasses a spectrum of topics - from technology and trade to culture and commerce. This year's edition marks a powerful milestone - a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark 2015 visit to the UK, and the two nations have finalised the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement. IGF London is the first major international platform to celebrate and analyse this historic achievement, unlock new opportunities that emerge from its conclusion, and shape the next phase of UK-India collaboration.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here.

