We want to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, outlining a roadmap for growth at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day event, Reddy said Telangana, India's youngest state, was moving with ambition and clear planning. "We want to become a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047," he said, adding that the state, though home to about 2.9 per cent of India's population, already contributes nearly 5 per cent to the national GDP.

The Chief Minister said Telangana's goal was to double that share by 2047, contributing 10 per cent to India's GDP. "Our strategy is to make Telangana India's first and only state to be divided into three clear zones: for services, manufacturing, and agriculture," he said, emphasizing that the approach will help the state unlock sector-specific growth.

Earlier, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in his inaugural address, said Telangana would fulfill its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. He added that the state's economic path was aligning with India's broader vision of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by that time.

"As the world takes note of the opportunities emerging in Telangana, I stand here with firm conviction to say Telangana will fulfill its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047," the Governor said.

The Governor said the state's economic path is becoming more visible as it takes measured steps to match India's broader aim of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. He explained that Telangana is moving with confidence, supported by transparent systems and active citizen participation.

He said that Telangana is choosing a story of inclusive development. He said this approach places women, farmers, youth and children at the heart of the state's growth effort under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Governor pointed to women-led initiatives such as electric bus operations, retail ventures, and solar projects that are helping women participate in the economy. He also said that women's groups managing lakes are improving both the environment and local income. In education, he said, community involvement in schools draws from ideas in Young India, while new skills and sports universities are preparing young people for future opportunities.

He said the state's growing infrastructure, such as airports, renewable energy systems, transport networks, and smart zoning, is shaping a modern Telangana ready for long-term goals. Policies that bring stability, like support for women artisans through the gig workers policy, continue to attract new ideas and investment. (ANI)

