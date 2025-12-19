DT
Home / Business / "We will be adding three more terminals": Jeet Adani on Navi Mumbai Airport

"We will be adding three more terminals": Jeet Adani on Navi Mumbai Airport

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to begin commercial operations, Jeet Adani, the Director at Adani Airports Holdings Limited, on Friday shared the upcoming plans in terms of adding more terminals, runways and connectivity modes.

Speaking to ANI, Jeet Adani said, "We'll have the first terminal operational. The terminal has a capacity of about 20 million passengers, and the first southern runway is going to be operational. As we grow in terms of traffic, we will be adding three more terminals, another runway, cross-field taxiways, metro connectivity, two kinds of metro connectivity, one towards Mumbai, one towards Panvel, water taxi and helipad."

"So every form of transportation will be connected as a true multi-modal hub should be. This will keep going on for the next 15 years. So we see between 2038-2040, that time period is where we'll see the entire Navi Mumbai fully built out," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation's aviation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Mumbai's long wait was over as the city had now received its second international airport. He added that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would play a major role in establishing the region as Asia's biggest connectivity hub.

NMIA has been developed as a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The project represents a major stride in India's infrastructure-building vision, reflecting the Government's agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

