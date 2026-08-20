We Win Limited (NSE: WEWIN) Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth; AI Solutions Segment Crosses Rs. 9.47 Crore in First Year of Operations

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 20: We Win Limited (NSE: WEWIN | BSE: 543535), a technology enterprise spanning AI Solutions, E-Governance, and Citizen Services, today reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of ₹23.55 Crore, a 15.8% increase over the same quarter last year. This marks the company's fifth straight quarter of revenue growth, underscoring sustained demand across its three operating verticals.

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The company posted an operating profit of ₹1.16 Crore on an operating margin of 4.94%, with net profit for the quarter at ₹0.46 Crore. For the full FY2026, We Win Limited achieved revenue of ₹93.6 Crore (up 19.3% year-on-year), net profit of ₹4.50 Crore (a 172.7% year-on-year increase), return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12.06%, and return on equity (ROE) of 15.16%.

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"Two decades of enterprise trust in CRM have given us the foundation to build what comes next. We are now channelling that experience into Software, AI, and GCC Enablement, and the early results confirm we are on the right track," said Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Managing Director, We Win Limited.

Strategic Transformation: From CRM to AI-First Technology Enterprise

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We Win Limited is executing a deliberate transition from its origins as a customer experience company to a technology enterprise operating across three verticals. The AI Solutions segment, launched in FY2026, encompasses AI Helpdesk (chatbot-driven query resolution and ticket routing), a Biometrics Engine for face and iris identity verification, and an OCR Document Extraction platform packaged for resale across enterprise clients. In its first year, this segment generated ₹9.47 Crore in revenue, representing 10.1% of total company revenue as a standalone P&L segment.

The company's established E-Governance and Citizen Services vertical, operational since 2007, continues to anchor the business with ₹84.1 Crore in FY2026 revenue. We Win operates Chief Minister Helplines in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the UP Police 112 Emergency Response Centre, all under multi-year government contracts.

Looking ahead, We Win has announced a GCC (Global Capability Centre) for AI Enablement vertical, expected to launch in FY2027. This will operate on a retained-team model with dedicated engineering pods for data pipeline development and warehouse modernization on Databricks and Snowflake platforms.

About We Win Limited

We Win Limited (NSE: WEWIN | BSE: 543535) is a publicly listed technology enterprise headquartered in Bhopal, India. With over two decades of operational experience, the company serves government departments, enterprise clients, and emerging technology markets through three verticals: AI Solutions, E-Governance & Citizen Services, and GCC for AI Enablement. For more information, visit www.wewinlimited.com.

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh

Business Head

We Win Limited

M: +91 62323 30333| E: rahul@wewinlimited.com

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