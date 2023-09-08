Weak global demand hits China’s economy

Hong Kong, September 7
China’s exports and imports both fell in August from a year earlier, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released on Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% to $284.87 billion in the fourth straight month of decline. Imports slid 7.3% to $216.51 billion.
Demand for Chinese exports weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.
Economists say much of the impact of those rate increases has yet to filter through major Western economies, where consumer spending has remained relatively strong. — AP
