Business

Wear the Speed, Live the Convenience: Tappy Technologies Powers the Launch of High Performance Payment Bands in Collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Tappy Technologies, the global leader in wearable payment solutions, is proud to announce that its secure tokenization technology is driving the launch of next-generation contactless payment bands by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in partnership with Mastercard. Inspired by the adrenaline and precision of motor racing, these bands give consumers a unique way to celebrate speed, style, and convenience in everyday life.

Racing spirit meets lifestyle innovation Much like the world of motor racing where every second counts, these payment bands are designed for seamless performance. Embedded with Thales secure element chips and powered by Tappy’s tokenization technology, the bands allow users to tokenize their Mastercard cards issued by FAB through the Tappy Pay App. Once provisioned, the bands transform into secure payment devices that can be used at millions of contactless-enabled merchants worldwide.

Fast, frictionless freedom This innovation means consumers can immerse themselves in experiences without worrying about carrying wallets or cards. Whether purchasing merchandise, refreshments, or celebrating with friends, the bands deliver a frictionless payment journey that mirrors the speed and energy of motor racing itself.

Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, said, “Motor racing is all about passion, speed, and precision - and that’s exactly what these payment bands represent. Consumers can proudly wear a stylish accessory while enjoying the convenience of secure, contactless payments powered by Tappy. Together with FAB, Mastercard, and Thales, we are redefining how lifestyle and technology come together to enhance everyday experiences around the world.” About Tappy Technologies Tappy Technologies is a global leader in wearable payment solutions, specializing in secure tokenization technology that transforms everyday accessories into powerful payment devices. Through partnerships with leading banks, payment networks, and lifestyle brands, Tappy enables consumers to enjoy seamless, secure, and convenient transactions anywhere contactless payments are accepted. With a mission to merge lifestyle and technology, Tappy continues to redefine the way people pay by embedding innovation into the things they love to wear.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

