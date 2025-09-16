DT
WearDuds Expands India's Streetwear Movement with Joggers, Co-ord Sets, and Hoodies Loved by Celebrities

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: Indian streetwear brand WearDuds is making waves in the fashion industry with its bold product line of joggers, co-ord sets, and hoodies, all organically adopted.

Founded in 2022 by Sikandar Ali, a third-generation tailor and entrepreneur, WearDuds has grown from small pop-up stalls to a profitable D2C brand without relying on paid endorsements. Instead, celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Zakir Khan, King, Faisu, Siddharth Malhotra, and Neeti Mohan have chosen to wear WearDuds for its quality, comfort, and authentic streetwear vibe. The brand's influence has also reached Indian television, with presence in popular shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies.

The brand's joggers for men, women, and kids in multiple styles, including baggy joggers and winter joggers, are now one of the brand's best-selling categories. Their co-ord sets for men, women, and kids are designed for everyday comfort and statement styling, while their hoodies, featuring bold graphics and oversized fits, are inspired by India's youth culture.

Each product is crafted using high-quality fabrics and sustainable production methods, keeping exclusivity intact through limited-edition drops.

Unlike most fashion labels that depend on influencer marketing, WearDuds has built its reputation through organic community adoption. Ali combines his family's 45-year tailoring legacy with modern street culture influences from music and art, creating designs that resonate deeply with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

"We wanted to make streetwear that speaks to who you are, comfortable, creative, and truly authentic," says Ali.

Operating under parent company COLORBYCOLOURS, WearDuds is expanding into offline retail in major Indian cities and eyeing international markets in the Gulf, USA, and Canada. The brand also plans to extend into accessories and activewear while maintaining its profitability-first approach.

With India's streetwear market projected to cross ₹12,500 crore by 2025, WearDuds is positioned to be at the forefront, redefining streetwear with products that combine comfort, culture, and credibility.

About WearDuds:

WearDuds is a Noida-based streetwear label founded in 2022 by Sikandar Ali. Known for its joggers, co-ord sets, and hoodies, the brand has become a favorite among celebrities and youth audiences alike. Built on sustainability, inclusivity, and authentic design, WearDuds continues to grow as one of India's fastest-emerging streetwear brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

