WebAdis: A Team of Google Ads Experts in India Led by Aditya Paul

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: The Kolkata-based Google Partner agency now runs paid advertising for more than 50 businesses across over 20 countries, built on a process it applies to every account it takes on.

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WebAdis, a Google Partner digital marketing agency headquartered in Kolkata, manages Google Ads accounts for more than 50 active clients across over 20 countries, with the bulk of its work coming from USA, UK, Europe and Australia. The agency was founded in 2020 and has spent more than six years in the digital marketing field, and now runs a dedicated in-house team of Google Ads experts in India serving clients across those markets.

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It was founded by Aditya Paul, a Google Ads expert with more than ten years of experience in paid search, who continues to run the agency himself. Every Google Ads account the agency handles is worked on by its in-house team under Aditya Paul's direct observation, which is how a decade of account experience reaches a client base larger than any one person could manage alone. Google Partner status, which WebAdis holds, is granted to agencies that meet performance, certification and ad spend requirements across the accounts they manage.

What the agency is better known for among its clients is narrower than the credential: a fixed order of work that every WebAdis account goes through before anyone touches a bid.

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The process the agency runs on

Conversion tracking is audited first. WebAdis treats an account's tracking as unproven until it has been tested, on the basis that automated bidding optimises toward whatever the account reports as a conversion. Where the reported conversions are page loads or duplicated events, the system spends efficiently on the wrong audience, and the campaign structure is not the reason.

"Most of the accounts we take over are not badly built," Aditya Paul said. "They are optimising toward something that was never really a conversion, and no amount of bid management fixes that. It has to be corrected at the tracking layer first, and that is not the part anyone enjoys doing."

The search terms report comes second, reviewed weekly rather than at reporting time. Broad match and Performance Max both surface queries the advertiser never selected, and WebAdis builds negative keyword lists continuously rather than at campaign launch.

Campaign structure is addressed third, once the first two are clean. Landing pages are built as part of the engagement rather than handed back to the client, since a WebAdis team that has no control over the destination page has no control over the conversion rate.

The order does not vary between accounts. It is the same sequence for a business in Kolkata and a business in Manchester, and it is what every specialist at WebAdis is trained on before being given accounts of their own.

How the team is built

A model that puts a decade of experience behind fifty accounts depends on specialists who work to a single standard, and Aditya Paul's approach has been to train internally rather than to hire on certifications alone. Google Partner status requires certification across the managing team, but the agency treats that as a floor rather than as evidence of competence. New specialists work to the same fixed sequence before they are given independent responsibility for accounts, and the structural decisions they propose continue to be reviewed until they have built a record on live accounts.

Built for clients in other time zones

Most of the agency's clients are working while Kolkata sleeps, and WebAdis has structured its delivery around that. Reporting is written rather than presented. Account changes are logged. Clients can open an account and see what moved and why without scheduling a call to ask.

Each specialist carries their own portfolio and owns the daily work. Structural decisions, meaning budget reallocation, campaign type changes and bidding strategy shifts, are reviewed by Paul before they go live, which is how the agency keeps a single standard across a client base spread over twenty countries.

"A team scales the execution, not the judgement," Aditya said. "The specialists here run their accounts better than one person could run fifty. What does not delegate is the standard for what a properly built account looks like, and holding that consistent is my job."

Direct access to the founder

Clients are not routed through an account manager. Any WebAdis client can contact Aditya Paul directly with a question about their account, and the agency's published number, +91 9477175247, is answered by him rather than by a front desk or a support queue. For a business spending on paid search from another continent, it means the person who sets the standard for the account is also the person who picks up the phone.

Beyond paid search

Alongside Google Ads, WebAdis runs Meta advertising, where Click-to-WhatsApp campaigns have become a primary lead channel for its service-business clients. For businesses in which a lead goes cold within hours, a WhatsApp thread opened directly from an ad removes both the form-fill step and the wait for a callback, and the agency has moved a share of client budgets toward that format as a result.

The agency also delivers SEO and website design and development. The web team builds landing pages for the agency's own paid campaigns as well as full sites for clients, which is what allows page structure to be treated as part of campaign work rather than as a separate project. The wider team includes Soumodip Paul, who heads management and social media, and Sanjib Pandit, who leads web development.

Free tools for smaller advertisers

WebAdis has begun releasing free tools aimed at owners who are running their own advertising and are not yet in a position to hire an agency. The first is Contact Buttons by WebAdis, a WordPress plugin published on the WordPress.org repository, which adds contact and messaging buttons across 21 channels to a website. Further tools for the same audience are in development.

About WebAdis

WebAdis is a Google Partner digital marketing agency headquartered in Kolkata, India, founded in 2020 by Aditya Paul, a Google Ads specialist with more than ten years of experience in paid search. The agency provides Google Ads management, Meta Ads, SEO, and website design and development to businesses across India, USA, UK, Europe and Australia, with paid advertising delivered by an in-house team of Google Ads specialists.

For more information, visit the official website https://webadis.com/ or the Google Ads services page at https://webadis.com/google-ads-expert

Media Contact

Aditya Paul, Founder WebAdis 39/1 Yusuf Sanfui Road, Kolkata – 700137, India. Phone: +91 9477175247

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