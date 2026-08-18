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Home / Business / Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

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ANI
Updated At : 01:14 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 18: Elite matchmaking platform Wedknott on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Aurezia Events, a premium wedding planning and design company, marking the company's entry into India's wedding services market.

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Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wedknott has taken a majority equity stake in the company, it said in a statement. Aurezia Events will retain its brand name and expand into the broader weddings and events space, with founder Peres continuing as Co-Founder and Director.

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India hosts nearly 10 million weddings a year, an economy estimated at US$130 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore) annually, according to industry estimates. The market remains highly fragmented. A single wedding can involve dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality, with quality and accountability varying widely from vendor to vendor.

According to the company, nearly 45 per cent of couples matched on its platform had sought help with wedding planning, prompting the expansion beyond matchmaking.

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"Finding the right partner was never the end of our responsibility. It was the beginning of a bigger journey. Nearly half our couples were already asking us to stay on. Aurezia lets us serve them with the same care that defined the match," said Abhinav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Wedknott.

"Joining Wedknott means we become part of each couple's story much earlier, and our work will be more personal for it," said Peres, Founder of Aurezia Events.

The integrated offering will roll out from the current wedding season across metros, Tier 1 cities and destination wedding locations, the statement added. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, Wedknott serves over 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. The company had raised strategic investment in January 2026 from Pratik Gauri, a serial entrepreneur, investor and speaker known for championing the concept of a purpose-driven 5th Industrial Revolution. His work has been recognised by platforms including the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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