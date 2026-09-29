WEDTALKS FORUM BY PLATINUM WORLD GRROUP CONCLUDES IN COLOMBO WITH A FIVE-YEAR ROADMAP TO POSITION SRI LANKA AS A GLOBAL WEDDING DESTINATION

Following its inaugural Forum and international FAM programme, Platinum World Grroup prepares strategic White Paper for presentation to the Government of Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka | 28 September 2026

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The inaugural WedTalks Forum by Platinum World Grroup (PWG), concluded in Colombo following a six-day FAM programme that brought leading wedding industry professionals from India and the UAE to experience Sri Lanka's hospitality, destinations and potential as an international wedding and celebrations market.

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Building on the conversations, industry insights and destination experiences generated through the Forum and FAM programme, PWG has developed a strategic White Paper titled “Elevating Sri Lanka as a Global Destination for Weddings & Celebrations.” The five-year proposal outlines a potential public-private framework to strengthen Sri Lanka's international wedding tourism ecosystem and target approximately 300–400 qualifying international weddings and celebrations annually that would add USD 125-150 Mn to the Sri Lanka economy, as the market matures.

The White Paper will be presented by Sushill Waddhwa, Founder & CMD, Platinum World Grroup, along with Ajai Vir Singh, Founder of Colombo Fashion Week, to Hon. Governor Hanif Yusoof and subsequently shared with relevant Government and tourism stakeholders for discussion on potential implementation.

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“WedTalks was created to turn conversations into business and destinations into opportunities. The Forum and FAM have allowed international planners to experience Sri Lanka first-hand and engage directly with its hospitality and destination ecosystem. We have now taken those insights and converted them into a practical five-year roadmap. Our next step is to present it to the Government and work with the relevant stakeholders to explore how this opportunity can be developed for Sri Lanka,” said Sushill Waddhwa, Founder & CMD, Platinum World Grroup

“Sri Lanka presents an extraordinary opportunity to create unforgettable wedding experiences. The strong growth we are seeing from the Indian wedding market demonstrates the potential of this sector. I congratulate Mr. Sushill Waddhwa on the debut of WedTalks Forum by Platinum World Grroup and for bringing this conversation to Colombo Fashion Week and Sri Lanka, creating a platform that connects creativity, design, hospitality and destination tourism.”

— Hon. Governor Hanif Yusoof

From Industry Dialogue to a Destination Roadmap

The proposed framework focuses on international market development, recurring FAM programmes, planner mobilisation, destination readiness, India and GCC market activation, improved facilitation for large celebrations, local supplier participation and measurable mechanisms to track wedding business, room nights, visitor spend and wider economic impact.

The initiative builds on the inaugural WedTalks Forum by Platinum World Grroup at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Colombo, presented alongside Colombo Fashion Week, and the accompanying FAM programme, which included experiences and engagements with leading hospitality partners including Shangri-La Colombo, Shangri-La Hambantota, Weligama Bay Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort and Cinnamon Bentota Beach with Aitken Spence Travels supporting travel logistics.

“Colombo has demonstrated how fashion can become a powerful platform for the wedding industry and destination tourism. WedTalks has created an important bridge between these two worlds and brought international wedding professionals into the Sri Lankan ecosystem,” said Ajai Vir Singh, Founder, Colombo Fashion Week.

“Hosting WedTalks has provided an opportunity to showcase Colombo and Sri Lanka to an international community of planners and industry leaders. The combination of fashion, weddings and hospitality creates a compelling platform for the destination,” said Kamal Munasinghe, SVP – Colombo Hotels, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams.

WedTalks Forum's long-term vision is to take this model to other international Fashion Weeks, Bridal Fashion Weeks and Film Festivals, connecting global wedding demand with hotels, destinations, policymakers, fashion and Wedding Industry leaders.

The next phase will see PWG present its White Paper to the Government and engage with relevant stakeholders on the opportunities, priorities and potential implementation framework outlined in the proposal.

Media & Business Enquiries

Platinum World Grroup

Email: info@platinumworld.net

WhatsApp: +91 98339 02290

Website: www.platinumworld.net

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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