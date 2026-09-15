Wedtalks Forum to make Global Debut at Colombo Fashion Week, connecting destination Weddings, Fashion, Hospitality and Tourism

VMPL

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15: A new global platform at the intersection of destination weddings, fashion, hospitality and tourism is set to make its debut in Colombo this September.

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WedTalks Forum, an IP by Platinum World Grroup (PWG), will be presented on 19 September 2026 alongside Colombo Fashion Week, marking the first edition of a new international platform designed to connect the global wedding and events industry with the worlds of fashion, hospitality, destinations and policy.

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The inaugural WedTalks Forum will be hosted at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Colombo, bringing together leading wedding and event planners, hoteliers, destination representatives, policymakers, fashion designers and other stakeholders from across the luxury wedding and hospitality ecosystem.

The launch is complemented by the WedTalks Forum FAM Trip from 18–24 September 2026, bringing a curated delegation of wedding industry leaders from India and the UAE to Sri Lanka. The programme will showcase Sri Lanka's capabilities as a destination for weddings, celebrations, luxury events and incentive travel while facilitating direct B2B engagement between planners, hotels, resorts and destination stakeholders.

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The FAM experience is being supported by Aitken Spence Travels for travel logistics, with participating hospitality partners including Cinnamon Life at City Of Dreams, Shangri-La Colombo, Shangri-La Hambantota, Weligama Bay Marriott Resort & Spa and Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort.

Connecting Two Powerful Worlds

While fashion and weddings have always been closely connected through bridal couture, jewellery, beauty, luxury and celebration, the two industries have largely operated through separate platforms.

WedTalks Forum is designed to bridge that gap.

The platform brings the business of weddings into the glamorous environment of international Fashion Weeks, creating a unique meeting point for Wedding & Event Planners, Hotels & Resorts, Tourism Boards, Policymakers, Fashion Designers, Luxury Brands and Destination Stakeholders.

Rather than being another conventional wedding conference, WedTalks Forum is conceived as a global destination and business platform, where thought leadership, fashion, hospitality, destination promotion and actual B2B business development come together.

Industry Voices:

“WedTalks is conceived as a first-of-its-kind global IP around a very simple observation: weddings and fashion influence each other enormously, yet there has been no truly global platform of this kind, bringing these two worlds together with the business of destinations and hospitality. Colombo Fashion Week, with its 23-year history of shaping and elevating Sri Lanka's fashion industry, gives us the perfect stage to change that. Our objective is not to create another conference, but to create an IP that can travel to the world's great fashion and luxury destinations and generate meaningful business for planners, hotels and destinations,” said Sushill Waddhwa, Founder & CMD, Platinum World Grroup.

“Colombo is the perfect city to begin this journey. Sri Lanka has the beauty, hospitality, culture and infrastructure to position itself strongly in the international destination wedding and luxury events market. Bringing the wedding industry into the Colombo Fashion Week ecosystem creates a powerful new dimension and opens up exciting opportunities for the fashion and wedding industries to engage with each other in a meaningful way,” said Ajai Vir Singh, Founder, Colombo Fashion Week.

“Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Colombo is delighted to host the inaugural WedTalks Forum at a time when Colombo is emerging as an exciting destination for luxury experiences, events, weddings and celebrations. The combination of fashion, weddings, hospitality and destination tourism creates a compelling platform, and we believe Cinnamon Life provides the ideal environment for this new international initiative. We look forward to welcoming planners and industry leaders from India and the UAE and showcasing what Colombo can offer to the global wedding and events community,” said Kamal Munasinghe, SVP – Colombo Hotels, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams.

The WedTalks model is designed to be destination-led and commercially relevant, allowing tourism boards, hotels and hospitality groups to participate not simply as sponsors, but as partners in generating future wedding and event business for their destinations.

From Colombo to the World

Colombo is just the beginning for WedTalks Forum.

Following its debut alongside Colombo Fashion Week, the IP is envisioned to travel to other international cities hosting leading Fashion Weeks, Bridal Fashion Weeks, Couture Weeks and luxury fashion platforms, creating editions that bring together the local destination and hospitality ecosystem with an international community of wedding and event planners.

Future editions could see WedTalks Forum connect with fashion and luxury ecosystems across Dubai, Mumbai, London, Paris, Milan, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Bangkok and other global destinations, with strategic partnerships with the respective fashion and destination platforms.

Each edition will retain the core WedTalks philosophy while adapting its content and destination experience to the character and commercial opportunities of the host city.

The long-term vision is to create a global community where:

Fashion inspires weddings.

Weddings drive destination tourism.

Hotels enable the experience.

Planners create the business.

And destinations benefit from the entire ecosystem.

About Platinum World Grroup

Platinum World Grroup (PWG) is a global B2B company offering solutions for hotel buyouts, group bookings and all arrangements for destination weddings, events and MICE Groups to event, wedding and travel agencies in India, Asia, Middle East and Europe. PWG offers planners negotiated B2B rates and coordinated hospitality solutions for large-scale weddings, events, celebrations, incentives and group travel.

With its Global HQ in Dubai, Indian HQ in Mumbai and European HQ in Monaco, PWG has successfully executed projects across 2,040 luxury hotels in 82 countries, while its network spans 500+ destinations in 100+ countries.

WedTalks Forum is an IP by Platinum World Grroup.

About WedTalks Forum

WedTalks Forum is a first-of-its-kind global IP connecting the worlds of Destination Weddings, Fashion, Hospitality, Tourism and Events.

The platform brings together Wedding & Event Planners, Hoteliers, Tourism Boards, Policymakers, Fashion Designers, Luxury Brands and Destination Stakeholders through panel discussions, destination experiences, FAM trips and fashion-led industry conversations.

The inaugural edition will take place in Colombo on 19 September 2026 alongside Colombo Fashion Week, with the inaugural WedTalks Forum FAM Trip taking place from 18–24 September 2026.

Media & Business Enquiries

Platinum World Grroup

Email: info@platinumworld.net

WhatsApp: +91 98339 02290

Website: www.platinumworld.net

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