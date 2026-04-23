Wego Doubles Down on India with Major Bangalore Office Expansion

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced a major expansion of its Bangalore operations, moving to a new office with double the capacity of its previous location. India is one of Wego's largest countries by headcount, with teams across Bangalore and Mumbai powering the company's technology, operations, and commercial growth.

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Wego first established its Bangalore office more than a decade ago, and the city has since become a cornerstone of the company's global operations. The expanded office will house engineering, data science, product, and commercial teams, building on a deep bench of Indian talent that supports Wego's platforms worldwide. In Mumbai, Wego operates a dedicated office for WegoPro, its next-generation corporate travel platform. Together, the two offices represent Wego's largest country presence and a significant and growing share of the company's global workforce.

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Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-Founder of Wego, said: "We've been in Bangalore for over a decade, and India has become the beating heart of our global operations. The talent here is exceptional, and we want to keep investing in it. Doubling our Bangalore capacity alongside our Mumbai office makes India our largest country by headcount and that reflects just how central it is to everything we're building at Wego."

The expansion also comes as Wego continues to grow its consumer business in India. The company has built a loyal user base among Indian outbound travelers, with a particular strength along the India-Gulf corridor--one of the world's busiest travel routes. Many Indian expatriates first discovered Wego while living and working in the Gulf and have continued using the platform upon returning home, fueling organic growth in India that complements the company's broader expansion. That expat heritage has also shaped the profile of Wego's Indian user base: predominantly high-income, frequent international travelers, many of whom shuttle regularly between a home base in India and work or business interests in the Gulf. Searches from India to destinations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to see strong year-on-year growth on the platform, while domestic Indian travel demand for flights, hotels, and rail is also rising steadily.

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Wego has built strong partnerships across the Indian travel ecosystem. The platform works with all major Indian carriers as well as all Gulf airlines operating routes to India, giving it comprehensive coverage of the India-Gulf corridor. Wego also partners with Indian state tourism boards to promote destinations domestically and to international visitors, and runs co-marketing campaigns with international tourism boards that are increasingly focused on India's rapidly expanding outbound market.

Bernard Corraya, General Manager of Wego India, added: "The India-Gulf corridor is a huge part of our story. Millions of Indian expats in the Gulf discovered Wego there and brought it home with them--that kind of organic loyalty is something you can't buy. We now work with every major Indian airline, every Gulf carrier flying to India, and state tourism boards across the country. International tourism boards are also partnering with us to reach India's booming outbound market. A bigger team on the ground means we can do more of all of that, faster."

With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai and more employees in India than in any other country, Wego has firmly established itself as a leading travel platform in the Indian market with a strong share of flight, hotel, and rail searches nationwide. The Bangalore expansion reinforces the company's long-term commitment to India as both a talent hub and a high-growth consumer market.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai. For more information, visit wego.com.

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