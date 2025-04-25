DT
PT
Home / Business / Weichai Wins SBR Manufacturing Award 2025 for Advancing Efficiency and Green Innovation

Singapore, April 25: World-leading engine manufacturer Weichai has received the 2025 Manufacturing Award at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards. The accolade recognizes the company's breakthroughs in thermal efficiency and cross-border collaboration in green manufacturing transformation.
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
PRNewswire

Weichai has long focused on enhancing the efficiency of internal combustion engines. In April 2024, it set a new global benchmark by achieving 53.09% thermal efficiency in its diesel engine -- the highest ever recorded in the industry. Technical experts view this milestone as a critical step toward practical emissions reduction in heavy-duty applications.

In parallel with efficiency gains, Weichai is accelerating its exploration of clean energy pathways. In 2024, it launched Singapore's first long-term maritime trial using B100 biodiesel. Operated within the Port of Singapore, the trial marks a strategic step towards decarbonizing the maritime sector. Company representatives noted that the biodiesel initiative is not merely a technical validation, but a proactive alignment with the global net-zero agenda in shipping.

As Singapore accelerates its transition into a green, low-carbon manufacturing hub -- Weichai is advancing collaborative R&D with institutions such as Nanyang Technological University. Its ongoing research all designed to align with Singapore's carbon neutrality roadmap.

"This recognition underscores Weichai's role as a technological partner in regional low-carbon transformation," said the company's technical manager. "Our innovations are powering the next generation of green infrastructure."

Industry analysts believe Weichai's dual progress in thermal efficiency and clean fuels offers a scalable Chinese solution for the Asia-Pacific region's green industrial transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

