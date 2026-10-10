Welica 2.0 Puts 400+ Career Pathways Within Reach for the AI Generation

Aroop Kumar, Founder, Welica

New Delhi [India], October 10: Welica, a career-preparation platform announced the launch of Welica 2.0, which helps students and early-career professionals choose a role, see how AI is changing it and follow a step-by-step plan to get in. Available in India on the App Store and Google Play, the app combines structured plans for 400+ roles across eight fields with role-specific AI and market insights, 16 life skills courses and private wellbeing support.

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As AI changes how work gets done, students need to know which roles are worth preparing for and what that preparation now involves. Welica 2.0 connects those decisions with action: helping users explore careers, assess how the work is evolving and follow a daily plan covering skills, projects, professional connections and interview preparation.

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The AI opportunity: growing careers, changing skills

Welica’s September review found that 68% of software and data roles assessed are growing, while 74% have at least one task previously performed by an entry-level professional that Welica now classifies as mostly done by AI. Together, these findings point to a shift in what aspiring professionals need to prepare for, even in fields where demand continues to grow.

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The opportunities also extend well beyond software. 85% of roles assessed as both growing and open at entry level are in engineering, the trades and health. Meanwhile, software and data, business and strategy, and design account for nearly 80% of roles rated hardest to enter, reinforcing the value of exploring a wider range of career pathways.

For students, the practical question is how to build skills that complement increasingly capable technology. Welica’s role-level insights distinguish between tasks that AI can take on and responsibilities where human expertise remains central. In software, for example, coding agents can handle testing and debugging tasks, while security judgements and release decisions continue to require human oversight. In mechanical engineering, faster calculations support work that still depends on physical testing, prototypes and coordination with manufacturing.

Aroop Kumar, Founder of Welica, said: “Students today are doing more than ever. Extra courses, hackathons, projects on the side. What they don't have is a way to choose. Welica shows the evidence for each role, including what AI is doing to it, and then gives you the plan. And being ready for a job is not just technical expertise. How you hold up in a bad week, whether you ask for help, how you talk to someone already doing the job: these matter as much as any skill, and almost nobody prepares students for them. We don't predict the future and we don't promise anyone a job. We get you ready for one.”

From career ambition to a plan of action

Welica 2.0 begins with a short Career Fit Survey, which ranks roles against a user’s interests, work style and study area. Once a role is selected, the app builds a preparation plan delivered through short daily steps. Chapters last one to three weeks, each ending with something concrete to show: a portfolio piece, a professional conversation or completed interview preparation.

The platform covers software, data and AI; engineering; design and creative arts; business and strategy; people and service; trades and technical work; public service; and health and science. This breadth helps users look beyond familiar job titles and consider paths aligned with their interests and the changing nature of work.

For professionals already working, a separate pathway identifies the skills and workplace actions needed to prepare for the next level in their role.

Career intelligence, reviewed every month

Every role carries an “AI & market” view, reviewed monthly, explaining which tasks are moving towards automation, where human judgement remains important, how hiring is changing and which adjacent roles users could explore. These insights help users understand how their preparation may need to evolve as tools and workplace expectations change.

Welica’s analysis draws on US and UK government occupation data, entry-level hiring indicators and task-level assessments of AI capabilities. The findings represent its assessment of the roles covered by the app, rather than a survey of Indian employers or a forecast of hiring in India.

Building the human skills that move careers forward

Welica integrates 16 life skills courses into its career plans, covering communication, problem solving, presentation, public speaking, personal finance, job search and interviews. Lessons combine concepts, checks, reflection and refreshers, helping users practise the capabilities they will need to collaborate, communicate and take responsibility at work.

Tulika Verma, Leadership coach and former City Director at Teach For India, who helped design Welica’s life skills curriculum, said: “Colleges teach the subject and leave the rest to chance. What decides whether a first job goes well, speaking up in a room, taking feedback, managing your own energy, is learnable, and almost nobody teaches it at the age it matters. Welica puts those skills in the same plan as the technical ones. That is where they belong.”

Private wellbeing check-ins help users reflect on their direction, energy, attention and connection, supported by two- to three-minute reset tools. The default daily plan takes approximately 30 minutes and can be adjusted to the user’s pace. Progress reflects the work completed along the chosen path, without assigning a job-readiness score or promising employment. The app has no streaks, leaderboards or advertising.

Availability and pricing

Welica 2.0 is free to download in India on the App Store and Google Play. Users receive three days of full access without providing card details, after which the first chapter of every plan remains free. Welica Premium unlocks the full plan at ₹99 per month or ₹799 per year.

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