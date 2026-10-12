DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Well-being must be at the “core of all organisations,” integrated from design stage: Aditya Birla Education Trust Founder

Well-being must be at the “core of all organisations,” integrated from design stage: Aditya Birla Education Trust Founder

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Well-being should be at the heart of every organisation and must be included from the planning and design stage itself, rather than being introduced later, said Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the CII Wellbeing Summit 2026, Birla said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is well-positioned to promote well-being initiatives across corporate India, providing a platform for organisations to learn from one another and adopt best practices.

Advertisement

As India is moving towards the goal of “Viksit Bharat,” Birla stressed, “I think well-being has to be at the core of all organizations. It has to be at the design stage where it needs to be implemented.”

Advertisement

Highlighting CII's role in promoting workplace well-being, Birla said the organisation's newly introduced well-being charter could serve as an important tool for companies to integrate well-being into their organisational structures and daily operations.

“The charter that CII has now rolled out through this well-being initiative is a great tool and a great way to actually imbibe it and make it a part of the design and the operating system of the organization,” she said.

Advertisement

Emphasising the broader meaning of well-being, Birla said it goes beyond physical health and includes mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions, all of which are essential for overall well-being.

She noted that these aspects are often viewed separately, whereas a comprehensive approach is necessary to achieve a true sense of well-being.

“Well-being is a combination of very various different dimensions actually. There's physical, there's mental, there's emotional, there's spiritual…and I think it's a combination of all that actually gives you the whole perspective of well-being,” she said, adding, “We tend to see it in silos.”

Birla also expressed hope that more companies would adopt the charter, given CII's extensive network of member organisations across corporate India.

“I'm hoping that CII being such a platform and having so many organizations as its members, I'm really hoping that many organizations do sign that charter and which gives them a tool to follow on how to imbibe and how to make well-being a part of their organization itself,” she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts