VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 2: For most of the last decade, the Indian festive shopping basket looked fairly predictable. Electronics. Appliances. Jewellery. Wellness, if it featured at all, was an afterthought.

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That is changing.

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Indian consumers are increasingly treating their physical wellbeing as a considered purchase, something worth investing in and returning to. And unlike a gym membership or a one time spa visit, wellness devices offer something more aligned with how people actually live: consistent, everyday use at home, on their own schedule.

Someone dealing with a recurring back problem. A professional managing daily eye strain. A woman looking for more reliable period pain relief. An athlete wanting to recover faster. These are not niche concerns. They are everyday experiences shared across most Indian households. What has been missing is a single occasion that brings those different wellness needs into the same shopping moment.

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That is the idea behind UltraCare PRO's Ultra Savings Fest.

Running this festive season with discounts of up to 60% across its full range, the Ultra Savings Fest is built around the recognition that wellness today means something different to different people and that one festive sale can address all of those needs at once.

For pain relief, the Combo3 Plus, a four in one physiotherapy device combining IFT, TENS, EMS and RUSS therapy modes and an Amazon Best Seller in its category, alongside the US111 portable ultrasound therapy machine, SonicTens and TENS Curve offer drug free options for everyday pain management at home. For recovery, the UltraGun massage device and Knee support device address post workout soreness and daily joint comfort. For women's wellness, the PHP period heating pad brings consistent, controlled relief to a category long underserved. For daily comfort, the Eye Massager, Hair Volumizer, Automatic Hair Curler and Hot Water Bag extend the brand's wellness philosophy into routines most people follow every single day.

Eleven products. Different needs. One festive occasion.

Behind the Ultra Savings Fest is a brand that has spent over 14 years making accessible, everyday wellness its central purpose. Founded in 2012 by IIM Ahmedabad alumni Sugnesh Hirpara and Kartik Satasiya , UltraCare PRO operates under Ahmedabad based Zealmax Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and has grown to serve more than 200,000 customers across India. Every device available through the Ultra Savings Fest carries FDA and CE approvals, a standard the brand has maintained consistently, and one that matters when consumers are choosing devices for everyday therapeutic use. The Combo3 Plus's Amazon Best Seller recognition reflects the kind of sustained customer confidence that comes from products performing as promised, consistently, over time.

What makes the Ultra Savings Fest particularly well timed is how closely it aligns with the way festive spending decisions are actually made. The season is when Indian consumers feel most open to purchases they have been considering, investments they intend to use and value well beyond the occasion itself. A wellness device that addresses something real in a person's daily life fits naturally into that mindset. It is not a seasonal indulgence. It is a decision that continues to pay off every time it is used.

Wellness is no longer an afterthought in the Indian festive basket. The Ultra Savings Fest is UltraCare PRO's way of meeting that moment.

The Ultra Savings Fest is live now at ultracarepro.in

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