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Home / Business / Welspun One Puts Personal Festive Wishes at the Heart of 'A Dream Diwali' for World Trade Center Thane

Welspun One Puts Personal Festive Wishes at the Heart of 'A Dream Diwali' for World Trade Center Thane

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11:Welspun One, an integrated fund and asset management platform known for its logistics and industrial parks, has unveiled its festive brand film, ‘A Dream Diwali’, for World Trade Center Thane. The film is built on a simple insight that everyone has a different idea of the perfect Diwali.

Instead of leading with the building, the film leads with the experiences people look for in their everyday lives and introduces World Trade Center Thane as the place where these wishes come together.

Through a series of individual characters, the film captures the small, personal wishes that shape their festive experience. Told through their own voices, with a narrator connecting the moments, the story follows their day as they move through familiar festive moments, from shopping for the celebrations and catching up with friends to fitting in a game or making time for a family dinner. The storytelling makes room for different generations and interests, building towards a shared idea: a dream Diwali is personal, and meaningful celebrations can take many forms.

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Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One, said, "At Welspun One, we believe that the value of a destination lies in the experiences and connections it creates for people. With World Trade Center, Thane, our vision is to bring this to life through a place that offers something for everyone, where people can shop, spend time with friends and enjoy experiences beyond their everyday routines. We wanted to communicate this vision in a way that people could relate to. This led us to ‘A Dream Diwali’, a film built around the thought that everyone has their own idea of a perfect celebration. By bringing these individual wishes together, we wanted to give audiences a glimpse of the experiences and possibilities that World Trade Center, Thane, hopes to bring to the wider MMR region in early 2027."

Spread across 1.2 million sq ft, Pulse, World Trade Center Thane is envisioned as a mixed-use development bringing together premium retail, F&B, Grade-A offices, an experience center and an urban distribution center, creating one integrated address for business and consumer spaces.

Campaign Link – A Dream Diwali | World Trade Center, Thane | Welspun One - YouTube

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