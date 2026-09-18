Wenge AI Launches SciencePro, Advancing Real-World AI4S Applications

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 September, Wenge AI launched SciencePro, an intelligent research decision platform powered by the ScienceOne Scientific Foundation Model. The launch extends Wenge AI's decision-making AI capabilities to research workflows and supports the real-world application of AI for Science (AI4S). Developed as part of a Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)-coordinated initiative, the ScienceOne model powers SciencePro, which combines Wenge AI's experience in scientific data, research tools and decision-making AI to deliver platform services for practical research tasks.

For innovation assessment, SciencePro supports project pre-evaluation, research-proposal review and manuscript pre-review. It can assess a study's technical advancement, duplication and originality, and—by referring to the review criteria of target journals and academic conferences—evaluate a paper's academic contribution, technical rigour and reproducibility, with revision suggestions. The innovation-assessment database currently covers 32 million research-project records, 700,000 industry R&D annual reports, and 270 million papers and patents, incorporating nearly 100 research-evaluation standards.

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For research-resource access, ScienceHub integrates more than 300 specialised databases, over 2,000 research tools and more than 7,000 research skill modules (Skills). Users can access literature, data and computing tools on demand, and package research methods and analytical workflows as skills to share with the community.

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For specialist task execution, the research-agent marketplace provides 13 expert agents across disciplines including quantum-computing simulation, computational materials design, molecular assessment and life-science research. They support research-plan design, material-stability analysis, molecular physicochemical-property assessment and gene-expression data analysis. The agents span introductory, advanced and professional levels, serving users from undergraduate to doctoral level. Research institutions and enterprises can also build dedicated agents using their own data, tools and workflows. In a collaboration on hydrogen-production catalyst design, the platform supported literature analysis and research-plan development, improving catalyst activity by 38% and reducing design time from several months to 30 minutes.

To meet the different needs of individual researchers and institutions, SciencePro offers three service models: individual subscriptions, institutional SaaS and on-premises deployment. Individual subscriptions include free and Plus tiers; institutional SaaS provides dedicated team platforms and supporting services; and on-premises deployment enables organisations to configure functional modules within their own environments. At the launch event, Professor Qiao Han, a Distinguished Professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, shared her research group's experience. Tasks that previously required students to spend substantial time configuring tools and running computations can now be initiated in natural language. The platform can process thousands of papers and generate a 10,000-word literature review within two hours, while enabling users to verify key citations against the source text. It has also helped her group identify issues and refine research plans.

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To advance ecosystem development, Wenge AI signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the CAS Talent Exchange and Development Center at the launch event to jointly promote SciencePro's application in university research and education. Wenge AI also signed a tripartite cooperation agreement with Beijing Chuanglian Education Investment Co., Ltd. and the Modern Vocational Education Research Institute, focusing on vocational education and talent development, and exploring how decision-making AI can be integrated into teaching practice.

Going forward, Wenge AI will continue to enhance SciencePro's platform capabilities, deepen research and education applications with its partners, and pursue diversified commercialisation pathways.

SciencePro Website: https://www.scienceone.com.cn/

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