Home / Business / "We're getting back": IndiGo CEO aims to operate 1,650 flights

"We're getting back": IndiGo CEO aims to operate 1,650 flights

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI): IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday announced that the airline is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate about 1,650 flights to address significant cancellations and delays caused by new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

As part of its return to normalcy following issues with new pilot rest rules that caused cancellations, Elbers conveyed a message of "step by step, we're getting back," thanking staff and assuring customers that ongoing efforts are underway to restore full service.

In a video message from the airline's operational control centre at Gurugram, IndiGo CEO said, "In my earlier messages, I conveyed we would be rebooting the system on Friday, take a significant number of cancellations and start afresh on Saturday. That has worked well, with some 1,500 flights operated yesterday compared to only 700ish on Friday. Also, we have been able to execute cancellations earlier, so customers don't show up at the airport if their flights are cancelled. It gives us all the confidence that step by step, we're getting back."

He further added that IndiGo expects operations to improve further, allowing the airline to increase the number of flights to around 1,650.

"Today, we realise further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights. A better OTP, less cancellations, and importantly, customers are being notified in advance," Elbers said.

He projected Sunday's on-time performance at around 75 per cent, significantly up from 30 per cent on the previous day.

"The network coverage has been restored with 137 stations operated," Elbers added.

On customer handling, he said processes for refunds, luggage, and rebooking are in full swing, and the backlog is being reduced.

He also thanked government agencies and aviation stakeholders.

At the end of his video message, he added, "I'm confident that we will emerge stronger from here."

The recent significant disruption to IndiGo flights was primarily caused by the airline's failure to prepare for and comply with new, stricter pilot rest regulations (Flight Duty Time Limitations or FDTL), which came into effect on November 1, 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

