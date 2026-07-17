DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / West Asia conflict, unpredictable monsoon pose significant growth threats: RBI Governor

West Asia conflict, unpredictable monsoon pose significant growth threats: RBI Governor

The RBI has raised its FY27 inflation estimate to 5.1 per cent, citing supply-side pressures and rising food prices

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Reserve Bank of India. File photo
Advertisement

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said there are serious threats to economic development due to West Asia conflict and the expected weak monsoon.

Advertisement

“Despite global uncertainties, India has witnessed an over 7 per cent growth rate in the past few years. Last financial year, India clocked a growth rate of 7.7 per cent supported by strong and robust macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said.

Advertisement

He stated that RBI has predicted a GDP growth of 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal year despite a number of challenges.

Advertisement

The governor continued, “We are seeing high GDP growth because of strong monetary and fiscal policies.”

He stated that the central bank’s inflation estimate for FY27 has been increased from 4.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Malhotra pointed out that supply-side factors were primarily responsible for June’s inflation exceeding the Reserve Bank’s median objective of 4 per cent.

Retail inflation increased from 3.93 per cent in May to 4.38 per cent in June mainly due to higher food prices.

Food inflation rose from 4.78 per cent in the previous month to 5.32 per cent in June. Another risk element, according to Malhotra, is the monsoon’s behaviour, as a sizable portion of the population depends on agriculture.

He stated that “we have to be vigilant about that (monsoon)” and that agriculture accounts for roughly 17 per cent of the GDP.

Regarding weakening of the rupee, Malhotra stated that despite a stronger dollar and increased global uncertainty, the domestic currency’s performance against peers is still stable.

On the rupee depreciation, Malhotra said the domestic currency performance against peers remains stable despite a stronger dollar and heightened global uncertainty,” added Malhotra.

He stated that the net foreign direct investment in the first two months of the current fiscal year was approximately USD 7 billion, whereas gross FDI was approximately USD 95 billion last year, setting a record. Our external sector and balance of payments will continue to be robust throughout the medium and long terms. “Don’t worry,” he said.

Malhotra further added that low and steady inflation serves as the basis for sustained growth and that the RBI will continue to prioritise inflation while promoting economic growth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts