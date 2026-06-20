West Asia conflict: Which stocks emerged as the top gainers and losers?
During the conflict, investor sentiment weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and concerns over global inflation
Since the onset of the West Asia conflict on February 28, Indian equity markets have declined by around 4-5 per cent as investor sentiment weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and concerns over global inflation. The conflict, which began with military strikes involving Iran, the US and Israel, also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route, contributing to sharp swings in energy prices.
Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices snapped their five-session winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits following the recent rally, with weakness in IT stocks weighing on sentiment.
At the close of trade, the Nifty 50 fell 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 24,013.10, while the Sensex declined 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 76,802.90.
Here are the top gainers and losers among stocks during the period from February 27 to June 18, during the West Asia conflict.
|Top performers
|Percentage
|HFCL Ltd
|191.39%
|Aditya Infotech Ltd
|108.03%
|Cemindia Projects Ltd
|106.98%
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
|70.96%
|Welspun Corp Ltd
|69.33%
|OLA Electric Mobility Ltd
|67.61%
|Adani Power Ltd
|64.56%
|Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
|63.79%
|Adani Green Energy Ltd
|59.05%
|Top losers
|Percentage
|Vedanta Ltd
|57.41%
|IDBI Bank Ltd
|27.06%
|Ashok Leyland Ltd
|24.94%
|Force Motors Ltd
|23.33%
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
|22.06%
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|21.74%
|Pine Labs Ltd
|21.23%
|The Ramco Cements Ltd
|21.19%
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
|20.91%