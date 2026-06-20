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Home / Business / West Asia conflict: Which stocks emerged as the top gainers and losers?

West Asia conflict: Which stocks emerged as the top gainers and losers?

During the conflict, investor sentiment weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and concerns over global inflation

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Since the onset of the West Asia conflict on February 28, Indian equity markets have declined by around 4-5 per cent as investor sentiment weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and concerns over global inflation. The conflict, which began with military strikes involving Iran, the US and Israel, also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route, contributing to sharp swings in energy prices.

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Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices snapped their five-session winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits following the recent rally, with weakness in IT stocks weighing on sentiment.

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At the close of trade, the Nifty 50 fell 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 24,013.10, while the Sensex declined 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 76,802.90.

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Here are the top gainers and losers among stocks during the period from February 27 to June 18, during the West Asia conflict.

Top performersPercentage
HFCL Ltd191.39%
Aditya Infotech Ltd108.03%
Cemindia Projects Ltd106.98%
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd70.96%
Welspun Corp Ltd69.33%
OLA Electric Mobility Ltd67.61%
Adani Power Ltd64.56%
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd63.79%
Adani Green Energy Ltd59.05%
Top losersPercentage
Vedanta Ltd57.41%
IDBI Bank Ltd27.06%
Ashok Leyland Ltd24.94%
Force Motors Ltd23.33%
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd22.06%
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd21.74%
Pine Labs Ltd21.23%
The Ramco Cements Ltd21.19%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd20.91%
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