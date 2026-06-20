West Asia conflict: Which stocks emerged as the top gainers and losers?

Since the onset of the West Asia conflict on February 28, Indian equity markets have declined by around 4-5 per cent as investor sentiment weakened amid rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and concerns over global inflation. The conflict, which began with military strikes involving Iran, the US and Israel, also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route, contributing to sharp swings in energy prices.

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Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices snapped their five-session winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits following the recent rally, with weakness in IT stocks weighing on sentiment.

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At the close of trade, the Nifty 50 fell 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 24,013.10, while the Sensex declined 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 76,802.90.

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Here are the top gainers and losers among stocks during the period from February 27 to June 18, during the West Asia conflict.

Top performers Percentage HFCL Ltd 191.39% Aditya Infotech Ltd 108.03% Cemindia Projects Ltd 106.98% Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd 70.96% Welspun Corp Ltd 69.33% OLA Electric Mobility Ltd 67.61% Adani Power Ltd 64.56% Syrma SGS Technology Ltd 63.79% Adani Green Energy Ltd 59.05%

Top losers Percentage Vedanta Ltd 57.41% IDBI Bank Ltd 27.06% Ashok Leyland Ltd 24.94% Force Motors Ltd 23.33% Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 22.06% Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 21.74% Pine Labs Ltd 21.23% The Ramco Cements Ltd 21.19% Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd 20.91%