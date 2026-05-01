West Asia tensions: Govt keeps petrol, diesel, LPG prices unchanged amid supply concerns

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The government on Friday said retail fuel prices will remain unchanged and supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG continues to be stable, even as it takes multiple steps to manage disruptions arising from the evolving situation in West Asia.

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"Retail pump prices of Petrol, Diesel and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders meant for regular household use) have been kept unchanged," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release, while noting that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have undertaken "a calibrated price revision... for a small set of products catering primarily to commercial, industrial and premium segments."

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The ministry again emphasised that there is no need for panic buying, urging citizens to "avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability."

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According to the ministry, the government has ensured "100% supply... to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)," even as global uncertainties continue to impact energy markets.

On LPG supply, the government said deliveries remain robust despite geopolitical pressures. "On 30.04.2026, around 49.8 Lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 41.6 Lakh LPG cylinders," the ministry said, adding that "no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships."

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To stabilise demand, the government has taken several measures, including increasing booking intervals and promoting alternative fuels. "Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand," the ministry said.

The Centre has also stepped up enforcement to curb black marketing. "More than 2300 raids were conducted across the country," while penalties were imposed on "342 LPG distributorships" and "73 LPG distributorships" were suspended, the ministry said.

On natural gas, the government said supply has been prioritised for key segments. "Consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport," while gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been increased to "approximately 95% of their six-month average consumption."

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said maritime operations remain stable despite tensions in the Persian Gulf. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours," it said.

It added that the Directorate General of Shipping has "facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,892 Indian seafarers so far," while port operations across India "remain normal, with no congestion reported."

The government said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating across ministries and states to ensure energy security and supply stability amid global uncertainties. (ANI)

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