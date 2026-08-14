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Home / Business / West Bengal showcased its MSME Success Journey at Bhartiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026

West Bengal showcased its MSME Success Journey at Bhartiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:19 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14: Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026 -- India's largest Make-In-India multi-sectoral trade expo is designed to bring together India's diverse business ecosystem under one roof, connecting traders, MSMEs, manufacturers, industry leaders, institutions, and policymakers from across the country.

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West Bengal is set to present its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, distinctive craftsmanship and emerging business opportunities at the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, with a dedicated MSME pavilion showcasing the State's progressive initiatives, indigenous products, modern enterprise platforms and investment potential. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, the Government of West Bengal has placed strong emphasis on strengthening the MSME ecosystem as a catalyst for employment, entrepreneurship, inclusive growth and sustainable economic development. The State's participation at this national business platform will bring this transformation to the forefront, presenting Bengal not only through its celebrated craft traditions, but also through its evolving landscape of technology, innovation and enterprise.

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Shri Dipak Barman, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Textiles, Government of West Bengal inaugurated the West Bengal pavilion. The pavilion showcased many dimensions of contemporary Bengal, from traditional artisans and district-specific products to modern manufacturing, emerging entrepreneurs and technology-enabled businesses. Over a period of 4 days the pavilion will celebrate the State's rich craft heritage while demonstrating how traditional skills and local enterprises are being connected with contemporary markets and new-age opportunities.

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Shri Dipak Barman, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Textiles, Government of West Bengal also highlighted how the West Bengal Government has adopted digital platforms and new-age initiatives to make entrepreneurship more accessible, strengthen ease of doing business and create meaningful pathways for enterprises to scale and improve access to markets, finance, technology, information and government support.

FUTURE ROAD-MAP FOR MSME INDUSTRIES IN WEST BENGAL

Infrastructure development for small-scale industries

Single Window clearance for all MSME industries

Developing Industrial Parks across West Bengal

To bring West Bengal under the ambit of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Introduction of Udyam Credit Card facility in West Bengal

To provide global platform to the MSME sector and artisans

To work closely with the Central Government for full utilisation of various schemes in the State

With its distinctive combination of heritage and innovation, craftsmanship and technology, grassroots enterprise and global ambition, the West Bengal pavilion is envisioned as a platform for meaningful engagement with entrepreneurs, investors, buyers, industry bodies and policymakers from across India and abroad.

The Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, supported by the Government of India and bringing together more than 20 Central Ministries, State Governments and Union Territories, is expected to provide an important national platform for business networking and market discovery. The event is projected to feature 1,000+ exhibitors, 2,00,000+ business delegates, 5,000+ international delegates, 500+ trade associations and access to over 10 lakh customers, creating significant opportunities for enterprise-to-enterprise and enterprise-to-market engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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