VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 25: West UP's much-anticipated real estate project is set to arrive soon on the Meerut-Shamli Expressway. Located along this rapidly developing corridor, Shree Kunj Greens will be officially launched on December 28. Situated just 20 minutes from Kankarkheda, the township offers excellent connectivity along with a peaceful and well-planned lifestyle.

Advertisement

Notably, even before its official launch, Shree Kunj Greens has already begun attracting significant attention. The key reasons behind this growing interest are its prime location and a wide range of premium amenities designed to meet the needs of modern living.

Advertisement

Affordable Pricing, Bigger Opportunity

Residential plots at Shree Kunj Greens are available starting at just ₹25,000 per square yard. Competitive pricing combined with the fast development of the surrounding area has made this project an appealing option for both homebuyers and investors.

Advertisement

Modern Amenities for a Premium Lifestyle

Keeping contemporary living standards in mind, a grand clubhouse is being developed within the township. It will feature a swimming pool, restaurant, and several premium lifestyle amenities. The project is designed to deliver a perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and modernity.

Top Priority to Safety and Healthcare

Resident safety has been given utmost importance, with plans to install over 100 CCTV cameras across the township. Additionally, a 24x7 ambulance service will be available to ensure immediate medical assistance in all situations.

Future-Ready and Clean Infrastructure

The entire township is being developed as a wireless and technology-driven community. Wi-Fi cables will be laid underground, ensuring a clean visual environment while making the project fully prepared for future technological needs.

Facilities for All Age Groups

Shree Kunj Greens caters to residents of all ages. It includes a safe play area for children, a senior citizen park for the elderly, and international-standard sports facilities such as a cricket turf, lawn tennis court, and badminton court--making it an ideal choice for families.

A Blend of Green Living and Spiritual Harmony

To maintain ecological balance, the township will feature 14 beautifully designed parks with more than 2,000 trees and over 500 varieties of plants. Hindu and Jain temples will also be part of the project, offering spiritual peace to residents. Air purifiers are planned to help maintain a pollution-free environment.

Bank-Approved Project with Easy Loan Facility

Shree Kunj Greens is an all bank-approved project, offering the convenience of loan approvals within just three days, making the home-buying process smooth and hassle-free.

A Smart Choice for Living and Investment

With lush greenery, strong security measures, modern amenities, and promising future growth, Shree Kunj Greens is emerging as a smart choice for those seeking secure investment opportunities along with a balanced and quality lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)