Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Western Odisha is no longer the "next frontier" of growth it is a core engine of Odisha's development, said the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, while addressing the Industrialists of Raipur, Ranchi and Rourkela at the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha 2026 at Rourkela on Wednesday.

As per a press release, during the occasion, projects worth Rs 8,884 crore were inaugurated and grounded, leading to the generation of 6,832 employment opportunities. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and investment intent totalling Rs 52,026 crore were secured, with an employment potential of 20,427. Marking a major boost to the region's industrial momentum.

The event marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 5,708 crore, generating employment for 4,183 persons. This was followed by the grounding of 9 projects worth Rs 3,176 crore, creating employment for 2,649 persons.

The event was also graced by Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations Department, Hemant Sharma IAS; Chairperson, CII; distinguished industrialists and investors; representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); policymakers; MSME entrepreneurs; startup founders; women entrepreneurs; and senior government officials.

Leading companies such as Tata Steel, Raipur forging, MCL, JSW, Vedanta, Dalmia Cement, SAIL, AMNS, and the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, among others, participated in the event. More than 500 people gathered to witness this significant moment in the industrial growth journey of Western Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "The Silver Jubilee edition of Enterprise Odisha represents a new way of thinking for us; a mindset where we aspire to be the best in every sector. We will be the best, and we will compete with the best. With this confidence, we are moving forward."

Referring to the theme of this year's event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister said, "The theme of this year's event is 'Odisha: Best Place to Live, Work and Do Business.' This reflects our renewed vision that economic growth must go hand in hand with an improved quality of life. Industrial development must create employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and ensure that ease of doing business is matched with ease of living. Industrial growth should bring better opportunities into the lives of every citizen."

Highlighting the State Government's industrial strategy, CM Majhi said, "Our strategy is clear-- establish a few anchor industries in every region and develop hundreds of MSMEs around them as suppliers, vendors, logistics partners, fabricators, maintenance providers, packaging units, and technology partners. This will ensure that our youth no longer need to migrate for jobs; opportunities will come to their doorstep."

During his two-day visit to Rourkela, the Chief Minister also participated in three key roundtable discussions with the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and the Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA), and in a special interaction with delegations from Ranchi and Raipur, represented by Sunil Kedia of the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries. These engagements highlighted the growing RRR Corridor--Raipur-Ranchi-Rourkela, reflecting enhanced regional collaboration and shared growth prospects.

Through these roundtables, 22 MoUs worth Rs 43,349 crore were signed, generating 18,985 jobs, while 5 investment intents totalling Rs 8,677 crore, with an employment potential of 1,442, were received.

The Chief Minister handed over the letter offering 1,447.927 acres of land at Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal, to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd. for its proposed 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW Captive Power Plant (CPP) project.

The allotment, approved by the 41st High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), marks a significant milestone in fast-tracking the project toward implementation. The State Government looks forward to expeditious next steps to facilitate the timely grounding of the project. (ANI)

