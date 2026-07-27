Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Expands Global Education Network Through International Institutional Partnerships

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Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 27: Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited (WOSAL, The Company), (BSE: 544636), one of India's leading one-stop study abroad, immigration and English language test-preparation consultancy companies, continues to strengthen its global network of international education institutions through a series of strategic agreements with leading universities and educational organizations across Canada, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East and Russia.

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These partnerships enable the Company to support students throughout the admission process by offering access to a wider range of internationally recognised institutions and academic programmes.

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As part of its growing global network, the Company has entered into agreements with the following institutions:

- RACUS GROUP, Saint Petersburg, Russia - Appointed as the authorised representative in India for student recruitment and admissions to specified Russian State Universities represented by RACUS GROUP. The association comprises a network of more than 20 Russian State Universities. Under the agreement, the Company will identify and recruit eligible Indian students and assist with the preparation and submission of admission applications in accordance with the requirements of the respective universities and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

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- Canadore College of Applied Arts and Technology, Canada - The Company has been appointed to connect Canadore College with international students who satisfy its academic and admission criteria. Through this association, WOSAL will help widen the College's reach among prospective students and guide eligible applicants towards suitable study opportunities offered by the institution.

- Centennial College of Applied Arts and Technology, Canada - Under its association with Centennial College, the Company will facilitate applications from international students seeking admission to the institution. WOSAL will serve as a link between prospective applicants and the College, supporting students in understanding admission requirements and completing the necessary application process.

- Fanshawe College of Applied Arts and Technology, London, Canada - The agreement with Fanshawe College enables the Company to introduce prospective students to the educational programmes offered by the institution. WOSAL will focus on identifying students interested in these programmes and assisting them through the registration and enrolment process.

- UCOL (Universal College of Learning), New Zealand - Appointed to identify prospective students and assist them in submitting enrolment applications to UCOL. The Company will provide counselling and application support to students interested in pursuing academic programmes offered by the institution.

- AD Education Group (Media University GmbH, SAE Austria GmbH and SAE Institute Switzerland AG) - Appointed as an Authorised Educational Advisor for South Asia. Under the agreement, the Company will provide student counselling, promote academic programmes offered by the institutions and assist students with admissions and enrolment services across the region.

- Monarch Education, Dubai - Appointed as an Authorised Educational & Recruitment Partner to identify suitable students for the programmes offered by the institution. The Company will guide prospective students through the admission and enrolment process and provide end-to-end support for their applications.

These agreements expand Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited's international education network, providing students with access to a diverse range of academic institutions across multiple countries. The partnerships also strengthen the Company's ability to support students through counselling, admissions and application assistance for higher education opportunities abroad.

With an expanding portfolio of international institutional partnerships, Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited continues to broaden the education choices available to aspiring students while strengthening its presence in the global education ecosystem.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Pardeep Balyan, Managing Director of Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, said, "Expanding our network of international education partners has always been an important part of our growth strategy. These partnerships with leading institutions across Canada, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East and Russia allow us to offer students a wider range of study destinations and academic opportunities under one platform.

Every new agreement strengthens our ability to guide students through the admission process and connect them with reputed institutions around the world. As more students look to pursue higher education overseas, we remain focused on building strong global relationships that enhance the choices and support available to them."

About Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited

Western Overseas Study Abroad is a one-stop study-abroad, immigration and test-preparation consultancy headquartered in Ambala City, Haryana, with a network of 11 branch offices across North India and Indore. The Company offers comprehensive services across study, tourist, work and permanent resident (PR) visa counselling, admissions support, language and test-preparation coaching (IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, CELPIP and foreign languages), exam booking, education loan facilitation, and post-admission support.

WOSAL maintains a growing network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across leading international education destinations, enabling students to access a wide range of higher education opportunities worldwide. The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2025.

In FY26, the Company achieved Total Revenue of ₹ 2,034.52 Lakhs with EBITDA of ₹ 456.17 Lakhs and PAT ₹272.78 Lakhs.

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