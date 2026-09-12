Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited To Organise Multi-City Education & Immigration Fairs And Overseas Work Visa Hiring Drives In September 2026

PNN

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 12: Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited (WOSAL, the Company) (BSE: 544636), one of India’s leading one-stop study abroad, immigration and English language test-preparation consultancy companies, is strengthening its engagement with students and working professionals through a series of Education & Immigration Fairs and dedicated Overseas Work Visa Hiring Drives across multiple cities in September 2026.

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The initiatives are aimed at providing students, parents and working professionals with access to international education, immigration and employment opportunities through dedicated platforms offering counselling, institutional interactions and application support.

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Education & Immigration Fairs

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited is conducting its Education & Immigration Fair series across Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ambala, Chandigarh, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Delhi and Indore. The Company expects 1,000+ prospective students, professionals and parents to participate across these locations, with 30+ global universities, public colleges and international institutions expected to participate through delegates or official admissions representatives.

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The fairs will provide access to education and career opportunities across Canada, Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Cyprus and other European destinations. Participants can explore undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and specialised programmes across areas including IT, Engineering, Data Science, Healthcare, Business and Management, along with skill-based and PR-oriented pathways.

The Company will facilitate on-the-spot profile evaluations and direct interactions with university representatives, along with guidance on application fee waivers, affordable programmes and merit-based scholarships. Counselling will also cover study and work visa applications, financial documentation, education loans, PR eligibility and skill assessments, including pathways such as Canada Express Entry/PNP and Australia Subclasses 189, 190 and 491.

Dedicated Work Visa Fairs

Alongside the education and immigration fairs, Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited will conduct Ten dedicated overseas work visa recruitment drives for Dubai, creating a separate platform for eligible candidates seeking international employment opportunities.

The drives are expected to attract 1,000+ applicants, with 500+ candidates projected to appear for interviews and 200+ selections targeted across the four events. The recruitment initiative covers approximately 350 positions through KABI / City Taxi and other recruitment partners.

The opportunities are primarily aimed at candidates aged 23–50 years, with a minimum 10th-grade qualification, basic English communication skills, a valid driving licence and passport. The stated compensation for the Dubai Taxi Driver positions ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹2,00,000 per month on a commission-based structure, with direct recruitment and on-the-spot interviews forming part of the hiring process.

The Company has previously conducted 8 similar recruitment events for the UAE and Dubai region hirings, with further hiring drives planned across other target cities in the coming months.

Strengthening Access to Global Opportunities

The September initiatives build on Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited’s broader service portfolio across study, tourist, work and PR visa counselling, admissions support, test preparation, education loan facilitation and post-admission support. The Company also maintains a network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across international education destinations.

By conducting dedicated platforms for both education and employment, the Company is expanding its engagement with students and professionals while strengthening its role in facilitating access to international academic, immigration and career pathways.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Pardeep Balyan, Managing Director of Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, said, “Our September 2026 fairs are aimed at bringing international education, immigration and employment opportunities closer to students and working professionals. The Education & Immigration Fairs will provide direct access to universities, academic programmes and immigration pathways, while the dedicated Work Visa Fairs will create focused opportunities for eligible candidates to participate in overseas recruitment processes.Through these initiatives, we are strengthening our on-ground engagement and expanding the range of services available through our platform. Our focus remains on providing structured guidance and supporting students and professionals across their international education, immigration and employment journeys.

About Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited

Western Overseas Study Abroad is a one-stop study-abroad, immigration and test-preparation consultancy headquartered in Ambala City, Haryana, with a network of 11 branch offices across North India and Indore. The Company offers comprehensive services across study, tourist, work and permanent resident (PR) visa counselling, admissions support, language and test-preparation coaching (IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, CELPIP and foreign languages), exam booking, education loan facilitation, and post-admission support.

WOSAL maintains a growing network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across leading international education destinations, enabling students to access a wide range of higher education opportunities worldwide. The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2025.

In FY26, the company achieved Total Revenue of ₹ 2,034.52 Lakhs with EBITDA of ₹ 456.17 Lakhs and PAT ₹ 272.78 Lakhs.

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