What Are the Different Types of Story Books for Kids and Their Benefits?

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New Delhi [India], June 29: The gift of reading is one of the greatest gifts you can give your child. A good story book isn't just a book with a story in it, it's a book that teaches children how to think, how to feel and how to understand the world around them.

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The American Academy of Pediatrics study indicates that reading to kids at an early age helps them develop language skills, stimulates their brain development, and promotes parent-child interaction. However, there are numerous story books for children available today and it can be difficult to know where to begin.

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We will look at the various story book categories for children, their unique characteristics and the advantages they offer your child's development. If you are in search of moral story books, Panchatantra books for kids, fairy tale books or friendship stories, this blog will help you to choose the right books.

Why Kids Read Story Books?

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Let's first understand the importance of reading story books to children before we go into the various types.

Story books are of great help to children in many ways:

Language Development: Children learn new words and how to use them in sentences.

Imagination: Stories take children on an adventure to new worlds and encourage them to think creatively.

Emotional Growth: Story characters teach children about emotions such as sadness, joy, fear, and love.

Values and Morals: Stories help children to learn right from wrong.

Patience and concentration: Sitting with a book develops patience and concentration.

Bonding Time: Reading together helps develop warm memories between parents and children.

Research indicates that regular reading helps children to develop empathy and do better in school than children who do not read regularly.

Types of Story Books for Kids

Kids have lots of types of story books. They all serve a purpose and they all have benefits. Here is a look at the most popular types:

Moral Story Books for Kids

One of the most popular genres of children's books are moral story books. These books are simple stories with an obvious lesson at the end of the story, called a "moral. Typically, the stories present characters making decisions and explain to children why it is important to make good choices.

The lessons children can glean from moral story books:

- Honesty and truthfulness

- Kindness to others

- The significance of hard work

- Courage and bravery

- Sharing and caring

One of the classic tales is The Hare and the Tortoise, where children learn that slow and steady beats the race. Moral story books for kids are ideal for bedtime reading because the stories are short, simple and have a happy ending.

Panchatantra Books for Kids

Panchatantra books for kids is one of the most ancient and cherished story books in the world. The Panchatantra is a Sanskrit work of about 2000 years old that contains animal tales designed to impart wisdom, wit and life lessons.

The animals are the main characters of each story in the Panchatantra, such as lions, foxes, monkeys and crows, who face various issues and resolve them cleverly. The stories are enjoyable to read and have unexpected twists.

The lessons children acquire from the Panchatantra books:

- A clear mind and creative approach to problem solving

- Importance of friendship and teamwork.

- How to deal with tricky situations

- Lessons on greed, jealousy and kindness

The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Singing Donkey, The Clever Hare, and The Blue Jackal are some of the popular stories in the Panchatantra.

Fairy Tale Books for Kids

Children's books on fairy tales are enchanting tales with adventures, wonders, and happy endings. These tales will usually contain princes, princesses, witches, magical animals, and distant lands. Fairy tales have been around for centuries and are enjoyed by children around the world.

The book of fairy tales is one of the most popular stories among them is the story of Rapunzel. A young girl is trapped by a witch in a tall tower, where she has very long magical hair. A brave prince hears her and climbs up using her hair to save her. The Rapunzel story is about courage, hope and never giving up.

Cinderella, Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Thumbelina, and Alice in Wonderland are some of the other popular fairy tales.

What kids read in fairy tale books:

- Good always wins over evil

- Courage and bravery in difficult times

- The value of kindness and honesty

- Hope is vital, and the power of believing in oneself is crucial.

- Imagination and creativity

Friendship Stories for Kids

Friendship is one of the most vital aspects of a child's life. Friendship stories for kids teach children that being a good friend means sharing, being kind, standing by one another and solving problems together.

These books teach children how to make friends and how to deal with situations such as a friendship conflict, being left out, or helping a friend who is sad.

What children learn from friendship stories:

- How to make new friends

- The importance of sharing and caring

- How to say sorry and forgive

- Standing up for your friends

- Being kind to everyone

Books about friendship are particularly helpful for children entering school for the first time as they can learn about social situations in a safe and familiar environment.

Good Habits Story Books

Good habits story books help kids to learn positive habits in their daily lives, such as brushing their teeth, eating healthy food, saying please and thank you, keeping things clean, and being respectful to elders.

These books don't present a list of rules, they illustrate characters engaged in the good habits in a fun and relatable manner. If a child sees a character they like doing it, the chances of them picking up the habit are a great deal higher.

Re-Imagined Classics for Kids

Re-imagined classics are stories that children know from world literature that are retold in a simple, contemporary language.

These books provide children with access to wonderful stories from around the world and not only develop their vocabulary but also their appreciation of classic literature. Lil Legends' Re-Imagined Classics Series features specially written books for children ages 7 and older such as Peter Pan and Gulliver's Travels.

Final Words

Story books are of many types like moral story books, Panchatantra books for kids, fairy tale books such as the Rapunzel story book, and friendship story books for kids. Each type contributes to the child's development in a unique way. Moral stories are stories that have a moral such as honesty or kindness. Panchatantra books use clever animal tales to develop wisdom. Fairy tales inspire imagination and friendship stories promote social skills. The selection of an appropriate story book at the right age enables children to become better readers, thinkers and human beings.

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