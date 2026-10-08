What Does Inventory Hitting Zero Say About India’s Occasion Economy? HostMyGuest Has the Answer

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: HostMyGuest reached a significant milestone in August, with its available inventory fully booked and no additional inventory available for new bookings. The milestone came five months after the company launched in Hyderabad, as bookings increased across weddings, pujas, housewarmings, family gatherings and apartment cafés hosting gatherings for strangers.

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For a service-based business, full inventory utilisation offers a direct indication of the demand being generated by customers who are actively choosing the service.

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“When we saw our available inventory reach zero, our immediate focus was on expanding capacity,” says Gali Arundar Sai, Founder and CEO of HostMyGuest. “At the same time, it gave us a clearer understanding of the occasions driving bookings. Families were looking for a practical way to prepare their spaces when they had more guests than their homes could ordinarily accommodate.”

HostMyGuest provides On-Demand Furnishing for hosting, helping individuals prepare homes, additional flats and other spaces for guests for the period they are needed. A setup can include sleeping arrangements, seating and other hosting essentials, planned around the space, guest dates and requirements of the occasion.

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The need is particularly relevant during weddings and family gatherings, when relatives may travel from different cities and stay together for several days. An additional flat, spare room or other available space can become a guest-ready setup without requiring the family to make a permanent change to the space.

“The occasion determines what the host needs,” says Subhash Chunduri, Founder and CTO of HostMyGuest. “A family hosting wedding guests may need a different setup from someone preparing for relatives visiting for a few weeks. We wanted to build the service around those real situations, rather than make the host work around a fixed format.”

The company says the majority of its bookings have come through referrals from families who have used the service and recommended it to others.

The wider opportunity comes as India’s occasion economy continues to support a large ecosystem of businesses and services. India’s wedding services market is projected at $139.33 billion in 2026, according to the market estimates.

Weddings are one part of this opportunity. Festivals, pujas, housewarmings, family visits and community gatherings can also create temporary requirements for additional space, sleeping arrangements or seating.

For HostMyGuest, the August milestone has prompted the company to expand its available inventory and operational capacity across Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming wedding and festival season.

The company is focused on making it easier for people to prepare the spaces they already have when an occasion brings more people together.

The idea is simple: when guests are coming, the space should be ready for them.

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