What Equity Investors Should Know About Using Loan Against Shares for Short-Term Liquidity

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: An investor may need cash for a business payment, medical expense or another short-term commitment while still wanting to hold shares for the long term. Selling those investments may not suit the investor’s plan or timing.

Advertisement

In such cases, eligible shares can sometimes be pledged to borrow funds instead. Before doing so, it helps to understand how the loan amount is decided, what happens if share prices fall, and when pledged shares may be at risk.

Advertisement

What Equity Investors Should Know about Loan against Shares

A loan against shares allows eligible shares to be used as security for borrowing. It can provide funds without an immediate sale, but investors should understand valuation, costs, repayment rules, and market-linked risks.

Advertisement

Quick Access to Funds

Suppose an investor needs money for a business payment this month but expects a receivable soon afterward. Instead of selling eligible shares immediately, the investor may borrow against them. This can work for a defined short-term need.

Shares Stay Invested

Pledging is not the same as selling. The shares remain in the investor’s holdings while they are marked as security, so their value can still move with the market. Investors should check the lender’s terms for rights linked to pledged securities.

Loan Amount Depends on Share Value

The lender does not usually lend the full market value of pledged shares. The amount available depends on the value of eligible securities and applicable lending limits. Because prices change, the value supporting the loan can also change.

Eligible Shares Only

Not every share in a portfolio can necessarily be pledged. Lenders follow their own criteria for acceptable securities. Investors should first confirm whether their holdings are eligible and whether the available value is enough for the amount required.

Interest and Charges

Borrowing against shares still comes at a cost. Apart from interest, there may be processing fees, pledge-related charges, or other applicable costs. Investors should look at the total cost over the borrowing period, not only the amount available.

Market Price Risk

If the price of pledged shares falls sharply, the value of the security can fall as well. Depending on the lender’s terms, the investor may then need to provide additional security or repay part of the loan.

Repayment Terms

Before borrowing, the investor should know when interest is due, how principal is repaid, and what happens if payment is delayed. Someone expecting a bonus or receivable should check whether its timing matches the repayment requirement.

Risk of Share Sale

If repayment or security requirements are not met, the lender may be entitled to sell pledged securities under the agreed terms. This could force an investor out of a holding at a time they would have preferred to stay invested.

Can I Remain Invested after Pledging My Shares?

Yes, pledging allows the investor to retain the shares rather than selling them to raise cash. The securities remain part of the holdings, but they stay subject to the pledge until the relevant obligations are met.

- The shares are pledged, not sold at the outset.

- Their market price can continue to rise or fall.

- Rights linked to the shares depend on applicable terms.

- The pledge is released after the required dues are cleared.

What Happens if the Value of My Pledged Shares Falls?

A fall in share prices can reduce the value available as security for the loan. If that value drops below the lender’s required level, the borrower may need to act. Pledging shares does not remove market risk for investors.

- More eligible securities may need to be pledged.

- Part of the outstanding loan may need to be repaid.

- A further fall in prices can increase the shortfall.

- Continued non-compliance may lead to action on pledged shares.

Is Loan against Shares Suitable for Short-Term Liquidity?

It may suit an investor with a specific short-term cash requirement who does not want to sell eligible shares immediately. For example, a payment may be due now while a known inflow is expected later.

- It can help meet a defined temporary funding need.

- It may avoid an immediate sale of eligible holdings.

- The repayment amount should fit expected cash flow.

- It is not meant to replace a regular source of income.

What Are the Risks of Taking a Loan against Shares?

The main risk is that the asset supporting the loan can lose value while the borrowing remains outstanding. Costs and borrowing behaviour also matter, particularly if market weakness and repayment pressure occur together.

- Falling share prices can weaken the available security.

- Interest and other charges increase the overall cost.

- Missed obligations can put pledged securities at risk.

- Borrowing too much can strain short-term finances.

Conclusion

Using shares for short-term liquidity can make sense when the cash need is specific, the borrowing amount is controlled, and the investor understands what could happen if markets fall.

Before proceeding, investors should check eligible shares, total costs, repayment rules, and the lender’s action in case of a shortfall. This helps protect both the immediate need and the longer-term investment plan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)