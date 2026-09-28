What India Is Drinking 2026: Bombay Sapphire, Don Julio, Grey Goose, Bacardi, Indri, Woodburns Among Most Popular Brands In Premium Indian Bars. Picante The Most Popular Cocktail.

The fourth edition is based on a survey of 155 bars across 18 cities, with participation up 24% from last year, representing bar owners, head bartenders and beverage leads.

Respondents mentioned 527 brands across 21 categories, of which 166 were Indian homegrown brands

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Picante takes the #1 spot in the new national cocktail ranking, accounting for 40% of votes, ahead of Negroni

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NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 30BestBarsIndia, in partnership with The Outlier, have released the 2026 edition of What India Is Drinking (WIID): India's most comprehensive snapshot of consumer brand preferences across the country's leading bars. Now in its fourth year, the report maps how drinking behaviour continues to evolve across categories, cocktails, and cities, reflecting both steady favourites and shifting trends.

The 2026 edition is based on a survey of 155 premium bars across 18 cities, a 24% increase in participating bars from last year, with respondents including bar owners, head bartenders, and beverage leads. Collectively, respondents mentioned 527 brands across 21 categories of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks and mixers. 166 were Indian homegrown brands.

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This year's findings point to a market where established global brands continue to hold strong positions, while more Indian brands are entering the top 10 across categories. Cocktail preferences are showing a growing appetite for bold, distinctive flavours, with Picante emerging as India's most popular cocktail in the new national cocktail ranking. It is the top-selling cocktail in most surveyed cities.

Appended are one key insight from each category:

Category

One Standout Insight

Gin

Hapusa has risen to #5, leading a strong Indian contingent that also

includes Greater Than, Jaisalmer and Stranger & Sons in the top 10.

Agave

Don Julio retains the #1 position, while Indian agave brand Pistola ranks #6

as the only homegrown representative, showing that agave interest is

expanding beyond established Mexican names.

Vodka

Grey Goose remains India's #1 vodka, while Smoke Lab enters the top 10,

bringing an Indian brand into an otherwise global-led category.

Liqueurs & Other

Spirits

Six Brothers Mahura enters the top 10, placing another Indian heritage

spirit alongside global liqueur names.

Amaro & Aperitifs

Davana Vermouth Indica and Paapi Absinthe enter the top 10, marking

notable Indian arrivals in a category long led by European aperitif brands.

Rum

Camikara is now India's #3 rum, ahead of Diplomatico, Flor de Caña and

Havana Club.

Brandy & Cognac

Hennessy, Martell and Rémy Martin continue to dominate the top of the

category, reflecting the enduring appeal of French Cognac. Monarch

Legacy Edition's entry into the Top 10, however, points to growing space

for premium Indian brandy.

Indian Single Malt

Godawan rises to #2, ahead of Paul John and Amrut, one of the year's

strongest examples of a newer Indian brand overtaking early category

leaders.

Indian Premium

Whisky

Woodburns takes #1, displacing Oaksmith and signalling a changing guard

in Indian premium whisky.

Blended Scotch &

Malt

Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal remain firmly #1 and #2, proof that

brand heritage still carries enormous weight in blended Scotch.

International Single

Malt

Yamazaki holds #1, with Japanese labels dominating the category—

Japanese whisky is now firmly part of India's premium-drinking aspiration.

Scottish Single Malt

Glenfiddich remains #1, but The Macallan rises to #3, reflecting increasing

interest in prestige-led, collector-style Scotch.

International

Whisky

Jim Beam moves ahead of Jack Daniel's to #2, suggesting that American

whiskey drinking is broadening beyond its best-known Tennessee label.

Indian Still Wine

Sula and Fratelli remain almost neck-and-neck at the top, making Indian

wine a genuinely competitive two-brand market rather than a single-brand

category.

International Still

Wine

Jacob's Creek retains #1, while producers and regions—not just individual

labels—are becoming more visible in how consumers and bars think about

imported wine.

Sparkling Wine

Chandon takes #1, underlining how sparkling wine is becoming a more

accessible, everyday celebration choice in India.

Champagne

Moët & Chandon remains #1, while Billecart-Salmon's rise into the top five

suggests growing interest in producer-led Champagne discovery.

Indian Beer &

Adjacencies

Goa Brewing Co. rises to #2, reinforcing the growing relevance of regional

craft breweries in a category still led by Kingfisher.

International Beer

Corona remains #1, holding its position as India's most enduring

international beer brand.

Water

Vedica rises to #2, ahead of Himalayan—evidence that premium Indian

water is becoming a meaningful part of the bar and dining-table ritual.

Mixers

Coca-Cola is #1, but Malaki's climb into the top five reflects a growing

appetite for more considered, flavour-led mixers.

Category Breakdown

Spirit category stalwarts Bombay Sapphire, Don Julio, Grey Goose, Jagermeister, Campari, Bacardi, Hennessy, Indri, Johnnie Walker, Yamazaki, Glenfiddich, Kingfisher and Corona retain the top positions from last year in their respective categories. The only significant change is in the Indian Premium Whisky category, where Woodburns replaces Oaksmith as the leader.

Among the Wine categories, Sula, Jacob's Creek and Moët & Chandon continue to champion their categories, while we see Chandon overtake Cinzano as India's most popular Sparkling Wine.

Indian brands aren't far behind, across categories. In Gin, Hapusa, Greater Than, Jaisalmer and Stranger & Sons retain their positions in the Top 10. Brands are highlighting more Indian botanicals and local produce, while flavoured gins continue to broaden consumer choice and bring new drinkers into the category, including from Tier II and Tier III markets.

One of the biggest movements this year has been in the Amaro & Aperitif category, where we have two Indian brands in the Top 10: Davana Vermouth Indica and Paapi Absinthe. Maya Pistola Agavepura holds its own in the Agave category, as the only Indian brand in the Top 10; similar to Smoke Lab in the Vodka category.

India's Most Popular Cocktails

Most Popular Cocktails

New Category

#

2026

1

Picante

2

Negroni

3

Espresso Martini

4

Old Fashioned

5

Gin & Tonic

6

Long Island Iced Tea

7

Martini

8

Gimlet

9

Margarita

10

Paloma

Nationally, the Picante takes the crown as the country's most popular cocktail in 2026, with the Negroni and Espresso Martini close behind; a lineup that points to a clear trend: drinkers are gravitating toward white spirit-led cocktails built on bold, assertive flavours, whether it's the heat of spice or the bite of bitterness.

The category breakdowns show the Negroni, Picante, Espresso Martini and Daiquiri all holding onto their respective crowns, signalling a market where preferences have settled rather than shifted. The one notable reversal comes in whisky, where the Whisky Sour reclaims the top spot from the Old Fashioned; a return to form for 2024's favourite.

Radhakrishnan Nair, Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia, notes: "2026 shows a settling of long-term consumer behaviour alongside pockets of sharp change. Categories like Gin, Scotch, Aperitifs and Agave continue to be led by global giants, but the pace at which Indian brands are consolidating their presence is significant. The city-level variations are sharper this year; what sells in a Bengaluru cocktail bar looks different from what leads in Jaipur or Kolkata. WIID 2026 captures these shifts clearly and offers a realistic view of what customers are choosing at the bar."

Vikram Achanta, Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia, adds: "We're seeing that brands that are most consistent in terms of their advocacy initiatives with the on-trade as well as community-building initiatives such as bartending competitions are seeing that pay off in the trade via bartender loyalty when it comes to cocktail creation as well as recommendations to a guest. With the expected influx of both international brands due to FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) that have been drawn up or are under negotiation, as well as more and more Indian brands joining the mix, such advocacy-based initiatives will go a long way to building entry barriers for savvy brands."

City Insights

2026 shows a market where some drinking preferences are becoming firmly established, while others remain distinctly shaped by the city. Categories like Brandy continue to show strong national consensus, with Hennessy leading across all eight markets, while Gin tells a different story: Bombay Sapphire leads nationally, but Hendrick's takes Gurgaon, and Roku leads in Pune.

These differences show that India's bar culture isn't moving toward one uniform drinking pattern but is developing its own local nuances.

All bars surveyed have been operational for at least six months. Click here to access the full WIID 2026 report and explore category-wise rankings.

The category-wise rankings and comparison to last year is appended below:

Gin

#

2026

2025

1

Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire

2

Tanqueray

Tanqueray

3

Hendrick's

Hendrick's

4

Roku

Roku

5

Hapusa

Beefeater

6

Beefeater

Greater Than

7

Monkey 47

Hapusa

8

Greater Than

Stranger & Sons

9

Jaisalmer

Monkey 47

10

Stranger & Sons

Jaisalmer

Agave

#

2026

2025

1

Don Julio

Don Julio

2

Patrón

Patrón

3

1800

1800

4

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo

5

Creyente

Camino

6

Pistola

Maya Pistola

7

Camino

Creyente

8

Codigo

Codigo

9

Don Angel

Clase Azul

10

Corralejo

DesmondJi

Vodka

#

2026

2025

1

Grey Goose

Grey Goose

2

Absolut

Absolut

3

Belvedere

Belvedere

4

Ketel One

Ketel One

5

Ciroc

Haku

6

Haku

Ciroc

7

Beluga

Beluga

8

Skyy

Skyy

9

Smoke Lab

Smirnoff

10

Belenkaya & Stoli (Tied)

Short Story

Liqueurs & Other

Spirits

#

2026

2025

1

Jägermeister

Jägermeister

2

Baileys Irish Cream

Baileys Irish Cream

3

Cointreau

Kahlúa

4

Kahlúa

Cointreau

5

Quaffine

Choya Umeshu

6

Choya Umeshu & Amarula (Tied)

Quaffine

7

Six Brothers Mahura

Tabernero Pisco

8

Malibu & Mikiamo Limoncello (Tied)

Cazulo Feni

9

Luxardo Maraschino

Luxardo

10

Cazulo Feni

Amarula

Amaro & Aperitifs

#

2026

2025

1

Campari

Campari

2

Aperol

Aperol

3

Cinzano

Amaro Montenegro

4

Amaro Montenegro

Cinzano

5

Lillet

Martini

6

Martini

Lillet

7

Fernet-Branca

Fernet-Branca

8

Cocchi

Select Aperitivo

9

Xenta Absinthe

Ricard

10

Select Aperitivo & Davana Vermouth

Indica & Paapi Absinthe (Tied)

Cocchi

Rum

#

2026

2025

1

Bacardi

Bacardi

2

Old Monk

Old Monk

3

Camikara

Camikara & Diplomatico (Tied)

4

Diplomatico

Flor de Caña

5

Flor de Caña

Havana Club

6

Havana Club

Plantation

7

Appleton Estate

Appleton Estate

8

Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

9

Amrut

Short Story

10

Kraken & Mount Gay (Tied)

Amrut

Brandy (including

Cognac)

#

2026

2025

1

Hennessy

Hennessy

2

Martell

Martell

3

Remy Martin

Remy Martin

4

St. Remy

St. Remy

5

Morpheus

Morpheus

6

Honey Bee

Mansion House

7

Meukow & Louis XIII (Tied)

Honey Bee

8

Monarch

Bisquit & Dubouché

9

Godet

Godet

10

Bisquit & Dubouché

Metaxa

Indian Single Malt

#

2026

2025

1

Indri

Indri

2

Godawan

Paul John

3

Paul John

Godawan

4

Amrut

Amrut

5

Rampur

Rampur

6

Longitude 77

Longitude 77

7

Crazy Cock

Crazy Cock

8

GianChand

Kamet

9

Kamet

GianChand

Indian Premium

Whisky

#

2026

2025

1

Woodburns

Oaksmith

2

Oaksmith

Blenders Pride

3

Blenders Pride

Otherside

4

Royal Ranthambore

Royal Ranthambore

5

Antiquity

Antiquity

6

Royal Challenge

Signature

7

Sangam

Royal Challenge

8

Otherside & Signature (Tied)

Roulette

9

Cotombi Reserve

Cotombi Reserve

10

Roulette

Highbury

Blended Scotch & Malt

#

2026

2025

1

Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker

2

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

3

Dewar's

Monkey Shoulder

4

Monkey Shoulder

Dewar's

5

Ballantine's

Ballantine's

6

Teacher's

Black & White

7

J&B Rare

Teacher's

8

Black & White

100 Pipers

9

100 Pipers

J&B Rare

10

ARTHAUS

Black Dog

International Single

Malt

#

2026

2025

1

Yamazaki

Yamazaki

2

Bushmills

Bushmills

3

Kavalan

Hakushu

4

Hakushu

Kavalan

5

Komagatake Mars

Nikka Coffey Malt

6

Coffey Malt

Tsunuki

7

Yoichi

Komagatake Mars

8

Tsunuki

Yoichi

9

Super Nikka

Scottish Single Malt

#

2026

2025

1

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich

2

The Glenlivet

The Glenlivet

3

The Macallan

Glenmorangie

4

Laphroaig

Laphroaig

5

Talisker

The Singleton

6

Glenmorangie

Aberfeldy

7

The Singleton

Talisker

8

Aberfeldy & Lagavaulin (Tied)

The Macallan

9

The Balvenie

Caol Ila

10

Caol Ila

Lagavaulin

International Whisky

#

2026

2025

1

Jameson

Jameson

2

Jim Beam

Jack Daniel's

3

Jack Daniel's

Jim Beam

4

Hibiki

Suntory Toki

5

Suntory Toki

Hibiki

6

Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark

7

Bushmills

Bushmills

8

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

9

Buffalo Trace

Wild Turkey

10

Wild Turkey

Buffalo Trace

Indian Still Wine

#

2026

2025

1

Sula

Sula

2

Fratelli

Fratelli

3

Grover

Grover

4

KRSMA

KRSMA

5

Big Banyan

Big Banyan

6

Four Seasons

Reveilo

7

Reveilo

Four Seasons

8

Vallonne & Chateau Indage (Tied)

Vallonne

9

York & Tilt (Tied)

Chateau Indage

10

Iria

Good Earth

International Still Wine

#

2026

2025

1

Jacob's Creek - Winery in Australia

Jacob's Creek - Winery in Australia

2

Campo Viejo - Winery in Spain

Campo Viejo - Winery in Spain

3

Baron Philippe de Rothschild-

Producer from France, has many

labels

Black Tower (Riesling)- Winery in

Germany

4

Black Tower (Riesling)- Winery in

Germany

Baron Philippe de Rothschild-

Producer from France, has many

labels

5

Brancott Estate - Winery in New

Zealand

Le Grand - Wine Producer from

France

6

Alta Vista - Winery in Argentina

AG Forty Seven - Argentine red

wine

7

19:59 - German Red Wine

Brancott Estate - Winery in New

Zealand

8

Pasqua - Italian Producer, multiple

labels

19:59 - German Red Wine

9

Yellow Tail - Australian Producer,

multiple labels

Pasqua - Italian Producer, multiple

labels

10

Barton & Guestier Saint Emilion -

French Red Wine

MAN Family - Wine Producer from

South Africa, multiple labels

Sparkling Wine

#

2026

2025

1

Chandon

Cinzano

2

Villa Sandi

Chandon

3

Cinzano

Villa Sandi

4

Bottega

Bottega

5

Sula

Fratelli

6

Fratelli

Sula

7

Jacob's Creek

Jacob's Creek

8

Belstar

Martini

9

Zonin

Zonin

10

Grover

San Simone

Champagne

#

2026

2025

1

Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon

2

Dom Pérignon

Dom Pérignon

3

G.H.Mumm

Laurent-Perrier

4

Laurent-Perrier

G.H.Mumm

5

Billecart-Salmon

Veuve Clicquot

6

Veuve Clicquot

Billecart-Salmon

7

Louis Roederer

Louis Roederer

8

Philippe Gonet & Bollinger (Tied)

Devaux & Bollinger (tied)

9

Armand de Brignac & Devaux (Tied)

Taittinger

10

Taittinger

Philippe Gonet

Indian Beer &

Adjacencies

#

2026

2025

1

Kingfisher

Kingfisher

2

Goa Brewing Co

Bira 91

3

Great State Ale Works

Goa Brewing Co

4

Simba & Geist Brewing Co. (Tied)

Great State Ale Works

5

Kati Patang

Simba

6

Six Fields

Geist Brewing Co

7

Toit

Susegado

8

Igloo

Six Fields

9

Medusa

Toit

10

Effingut

Moonshine

International Beer

#

2026

2025

1

Corona

Corona

2

Budweiser

Budweiser

3

Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden

4

Heineken

Heineken

5

Peroni

Peroni

6

Chang

Amstel

7

Amstel

Chang

8

Carlsberg

Kirin

9

Erdinger

Erdinger

10

Birra Moretti & Singha (Tied)

Carlsberg

Water

#

2026

2025

1

Perrier

Perrier

2

Vedica

Vedica & Himalayan (tied)

3

Himalayan

Malaki

4

Malaki & Bisleri (Tied)

Veen

5

Veen

Bisleri

6

Evian

Aava

7

Blue Pine

Evocus

8

Schweppes Soda Water

Kinley

9

Aava

Evian

10

Evocus

Aquafina

Mixers

#

2026

2025

1

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

2

Schweppes

Schweppes

3

Sepoy & Co

Sepoy & Co

4

Red Bull

Red Bull

5

Malaki

Perrier

6

Monin

Fever Tree

7

Fever Tree

Malaki

8

Pepsi

Svami

9

MTSR

Monin

10

7UP & Gunsberg (Tied)

MTSR

About 30BestBarsIndia: Co-founded in 2019 by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair of Bar 30 India LLP, 30BestBarsIndia aims to raise awareness about the rising standards of Indian bars and beverages nationally, and on international platforms. 30BestBarsIndia's rankings of the country's best bars in the previous six editions in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 have included well-known bars that have gone on to be part of international bar ranking lists. In addition to its rankings, 30BestBarsIndia has expanded its influence with the "What India Is Drinking" report, an annual study that provides valuable insights into consumer brand preferences across the country's top bars. To see the report and full list of bar rankings, please visit 30bestbarsindia.in

Media Contact:

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