What India Is Drinking 2026: Bombay Sapphire, Don Julio, Grey Goose, Bacardi, Indri, Woodburns Among Most Popular Brands In Premium Indian Bars. Picante The Most Popular Cocktail.
The fourth edition is based on a survey of 155 bars across 18 cities, with participation up 24% from last year, representing bar owners, head bartenders and beverage leads.
Respondents mentioned 527 brands across 21 categories, of which 166 were Indian homegrown brands
Picante takes the #1 spot in the new national cocktail ranking, accounting for 40% of votes, ahead of Negroni
NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 30BestBarsIndia, in partnership with The Outlier, have released the 2026 edition of What India Is Drinking (WIID): India's most comprehensive snapshot of consumer brand preferences across the country's leading bars. Now in its fourth year, the report maps how drinking behaviour continues to evolve across categories, cocktails, and cities, reflecting both steady favourites and shifting trends.
The 2026 edition is based on a survey of 155 premium bars across 18 cities, a 24% increase in participating bars from last year, with respondents including bar owners, head bartenders, and beverage leads. Collectively, respondents mentioned 527 brands across 21 categories of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks and mixers. 166 were Indian homegrown brands.
This year's findings point to a market where established global brands continue to hold strong positions, while more Indian brands are entering the top 10 across categories. Cocktail preferences are showing a growing appetite for bold, distinctive flavours, with Picante emerging as India's most popular cocktail in the new national cocktail ranking. It is the top-selling cocktail in most surveyed cities.
Appended are one key insight from each category:
Category
One Standout Insight
Gin
Hapusa has risen to #5, leading a strong Indian contingent that also
includes Greater Than, Jaisalmer and Stranger & Sons in the top 10.
Agave
Don Julio retains the #1 position, while Indian agave brand Pistola ranks #6
as the only homegrown representative, showing that agave interest is
expanding beyond established Mexican names.
Vodka
Grey Goose remains India's #1 vodka, while Smoke Lab enters the top 10,
bringing an Indian brand into an otherwise global-led category.
Liqueurs & Other
Spirits
Six Brothers Mahura enters the top 10, placing another Indian heritage
spirit alongside global liqueur names.
Amaro & Aperitifs
Davana Vermouth Indica and Paapi Absinthe enter the top 10, marking
notable Indian arrivals in a category long led by European aperitif brands.
Rum
Camikara is now India's #3 rum, ahead of Diplomatico, Flor de Caña and
Havana Club.
Brandy & Cognac
Hennessy, Martell and Rémy Martin continue to dominate the top of the
category, reflecting the enduring appeal of French Cognac. Monarch
Legacy Edition's entry into the Top 10, however, points to growing space
for premium Indian brandy.
Indian Single Malt
Godawan rises to #2, ahead of Paul John and Amrut, one of the year's
strongest examples of a newer Indian brand overtaking early category
leaders.
Indian Premium
Whisky
Woodburns takes #1, displacing Oaksmith and signalling a changing guard
in Indian premium whisky.
Blended Scotch &
Malt
Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal remain firmly #1 and #2, proof that
brand heritage still carries enormous weight in blended Scotch.
International Single
Malt
Yamazaki holds #1, with Japanese labels dominating the category—
Japanese whisky is now firmly part of India's premium-drinking aspiration.
Scottish Single Malt
Glenfiddich remains #1, but The Macallan rises to #3, reflecting increasing
interest in prestige-led, collector-style Scotch.
International
Whisky
Jim Beam moves ahead of Jack Daniel's to #2, suggesting that American
whiskey drinking is broadening beyond its best-known Tennessee label.
Indian Still Wine
Sula and Fratelli remain almost neck-and-neck at the top, making Indian
wine a genuinely competitive two-brand market rather than a single-brand
category.
International Still
Wine
Jacob's Creek retains #1, while producers and regions—not just individual
labels—are becoming more visible in how consumers and bars think about
imported wine.
Sparkling Wine
Chandon takes #1, underlining how sparkling wine is becoming a more
accessible, everyday celebration choice in India.
Champagne
Moët & Chandon remains #1, while Billecart-Salmon's rise into the top five
suggests growing interest in producer-led Champagne discovery.
Indian Beer &
Adjacencies
Goa Brewing Co. rises to #2, reinforcing the growing relevance of regional
craft breweries in a category still led by Kingfisher.
International Beer
Corona remains #1, holding its position as India's most enduring
international beer brand.
Water
Vedica rises to #2, ahead of Himalayan—evidence that premium Indian
water is becoming a meaningful part of the bar and dining-table ritual.
Mixers
Coca-Cola is #1, but Malaki's climb into the top five reflects a growing
appetite for more considered, flavour-led mixers.
Category Breakdown
Spirit category stalwarts Bombay Sapphire, Don Julio, Grey Goose, Jagermeister, Campari, Bacardi, Hennessy, Indri, Johnnie Walker, Yamazaki, Glenfiddich, Kingfisher and Corona retain the top positions from last year in their respective categories. The only significant change is in the Indian Premium Whisky category, where Woodburns replaces Oaksmith as the leader.
Among the Wine categories, Sula, Jacob's Creek and Moët & Chandon continue to champion their categories, while we see Chandon overtake Cinzano as India's most popular Sparkling Wine.
Indian brands aren't far behind, across categories. In Gin, Hapusa, Greater Than, Jaisalmer and Stranger & Sons retain their positions in the Top 10. Brands are highlighting more Indian botanicals and local produce, while flavoured gins continue to broaden consumer choice and bring new drinkers into the category, including from Tier II and Tier III markets.
One of the biggest movements this year has been in the Amaro & Aperitif category, where we have two Indian brands in the Top 10: Davana Vermouth Indica and Paapi Absinthe. Maya Pistola Agavepura holds its own in the Agave category, as the only Indian brand in the Top 10; similar to Smoke Lab in the Vodka category.
India's Most Popular Cocktails
Most Popular Cocktails
New Category
#
2026
1
Picante
2
Negroni
3
Espresso Martini
4
Old Fashioned
5
Gin & Tonic
6
Long Island Iced Tea
7
Martini
8
Gimlet
9
Margarita
10
Paloma
Nationally, the Picante takes the crown as the country's most popular cocktail in 2026, with the Negroni and Espresso Martini close behind; a lineup that points to a clear trend: drinkers are gravitating toward white spirit-led cocktails built on bold, assertive flavours, whether it's the heat of spice or the bite of bitterness.
The category breakdowns show the Negroni, Picante, Espresso Martini and Daiquiri all holding onto their respective crowns, signalling a market where preferences have settled rather than shifted. The one notable reversal comes in whisky, where the Whisky Sour reclaims the top spot from the Old Fashioned; a return to form for 2024's favourite.
Radhakrishnan Nair, Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia, notes: "2026 shows a settling of long-term consumer behaviour alongside pockets of sharp change. Categories like Gin, Scotch, Aperitifs and Agave continue to be led by global giants, but the pace at which Indian brands are consolidating their presence is significant. The city-level variations are sharper this year; what sells in a Bengaluru cocktail bar looks different from what leads in Jaipur or Kolkata. WIID 2026 captures these shifts clearly and offers a realistic view of what customers are choosing at the bar."
Vikram Achanta, Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia, adds: "We're seeing that brands that are most consistent in terms of their advocacy initiatives with the on-trade as well as community-building initiatives such as bartending competitions are seeing that pay off in the trade via bartender loyalty when it comes to cocktail creation as well as recommendations to a guest. With the expected influx of both international brands due to FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) that have been drawn up or are under negotiation, as well as more and more Indian brands joining the mix, such advocacy-based initiatives will go a long way to building entry barriers for savvy brands."
City Insights
2026 shows a market where some drinking preferences are becoming firmly established, while others remain distinctly shaped by the city. Categories like Brandy continue to show strong national consensus, with Hennessy leading across all eight markets, while Gin tells a different story: Bombay Sapphire leads nationally, but Hendrick's takes Gurgaon, and Roku leads in Pune.
These differences show that India's bar culture isn't moving toward one uniform drinking pattern but is developing its own local nuances.
All bars surveyed have been operational for at least six months. Click here to access the full WIID 2026 report and explore category-wise rankings.
The category-wise rankings and comparison to last year is appended below:
Gin
#
2026
2025
1
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Sapphire
2
Tanqueray
Tanqueray
3
Hendrick's
Hendrick's
4
Roku
Roku
5
Hapusa
Beefeater
6
Beefeater
Greater Than
7
Monkey 47
Hapusa
8
Greater Than
Stranger & Sons
9
Jaisalmer
Monkey 47
10
Stranger & Sons
Jaisalmer
Agave
#
2026
2025
1
Don Julio
Don Julio
2
Patrón
Patrón
3
1800
1800
4
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo
5
Creyente
Camino
6
Pistola
Maya Pistola
7
Camino
Creyente
8
Codigo
Codigo
9
Don Angel
Clase Azul
10
Corralejo
DesmondJi
Vodka
#
2026
2025
1
Grey Goose
Grey Goose
2
Absolut
Absolut
3
Belvedere
Belvedere
4
Ketel One
Ketel One
5
Ciroc
Haku
6
Haku
Ciroc
7
Beluga
Beluga
8
Skyy
Skyy
9
Smoke Lab
Smirnoff
10
Belenkaya & Stoli (Tied)
Short Story
Liqueurs & Other
Spirits
#
2026
2025
1
Jägermeister
Jägermeister
2
Baileys Irish Cream
Baileys Irish Cream
3
Cointreau
Kahlúa
4
Kahlúa
Cointreau
5
Quaffine
Choya Umeshu
6
Choya Umeshu & Amarula (Tied)
Quaffine
7
Six Brothers Mahura
Tabernero Pisco
8
Malibu & Mikiamo Limoncello (Tied)
Cazulo Feni
9
Luxardo Maraschino
Luxardo
10
Cazulo Feni
Amarula
Amaro & Aperitifs
#
2026
2025
1
Campari
Campari
2
Aperol
Aperol
3
Cinzano
Amaro Montenegro
4
Amaro Montenegro
Cinzano
5
Lillet
Martini
6
Martini
Lillet
7
Fernet-Branca
Fernet-Branca
8
Cocchi
Select Aperitivo
9
Xenta Absinthe
Ricard
10
Select Aperitivo & Davana Vermouth
Indica & Paapi Absinthe (Tied)
Cocchi
Rum
#
2026
2025
1
Bacardi
Bacardi
2
Old Monk
Old Monk
3
Camikara
Camikara & Diplomatico (Tied)
4
Diplomatico
Flor de Caña
5
Flor de Caña
Havana Club
6
Havana Club
Plantation
7
Appleton Estate
Appleton Estate
8
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan
9
Amrut
Short Story
10
Kraken & Mount Gay (Tied)
Amrut
Brandy (including
Cognac)
#
2026
2025
1
Hennessy
Hennessy
2
Martell
Martell
3
Remy Martin
Remy Martin
4
St. Remy
St. Remy
5
Morpheus
Morpheus
6
Honey Bee
Mansion House
7
Meukow & Louis XIII (Tied)
Honey Bee
8
Monarch
Bisquit & Dubouché
9
Godet
Godet
10
Bisquit & Dubouché
Metaxa
Indian Single Malt
#
2026
2025
1
Indri
Indri
2
Godawan
Paul John
3
Paul John
Godawan
4
Amrut
Amrut
5
Rampur
Rampur
6
Longitude 77
Longitude 77
7
Crazy Cock
Crazy Cock
8
GianChand
Kamet
9
Kamet
GianChand
Indian Premium
Whisky
#
2026
2025
1
Woodburns
Oaksmith
2
Oaksmith
Blenders Pride
3
Blenders Pride
Otherside
4
Royal Ranthambore
Royal Ranthambore
5
Antiquity
Antiquity
6
Royal Challenge
Signature
7
Sangam
Royal Challenge
8
Otherside & Signature (Tied)
Roulette
9
Cotombi Reserve
Cotombi Reserve
10
Roulette
Highbury
Blended Scotch & Malt
#
2026
2025
1
Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker
2
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal
3
Dewar's
Monkey Shoulder
4
Monkey Shoulder
Dewar's
5
Ballantine's
Ballantine's
6
Teacher's
Black & White
7
J&B Rare
Teacher's
8
Black & White
100 Pipers
9
100 Pipers
J&B Rare
10
ARTHAUS
Black Dog
International Single
Malt
#
2026
2025
1
Yamazaki
Yamazaki
2
Bushmills
Bushmills
3
Kavalan
Hakushu
4
Hakushu
Kavalan
5
Komagatake Mars
Nikka Coffey Malt
6
Coffey Malt
Tsunuki
7
Yoichi
Komagatake Mars
8
Tsunuki
Yoichi
9
Super Nikka
Scottish Single Malt
#
2026
2025
1
Glenfiddich
Glenfiddich
2
The Glenlivet
The Glenlivet
3
The Macallan
Glenmorangie
4
Laphroaig
Laphroaig
5
Talisker
The Singleton
6
Glenmorangie
Aberfeldy
7
The Singleton
Talisker
8
Aberfeldy & Lagavaulin (Tied)
The Macallan
9
The Balvenie
Caol Ila
10
Caol Ila
Lagavaulin
International Whisky
#
2026
2025
1
Jameson
Jameson
2
Jim Beam
Jack Daniel's
3
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
4
Hibiki
Suntory Toki
5
Suntory Toki
Hibiki
6
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark
7
Bushmills
Bushmills
8
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve
9
Buffalo Trace
Wild Turkey
10
Wild Turkey
Buffalo Trace
Indian Still Wine
#
2026
2025
1
Sula
Sula
2
Fratelli
Fratelli
3
Grover
Grover
4
KRSMA
KRSMA
5
Big Banyan
Big Banyan
6
Four Seasons
Reveilo
7
Reveilo
Four Seasons
8
Vallonne & Chateau Indage (Tied)
Vallonne
9
York & Tilt (Tied)
Chateau Indage
10
Iria
Good Earth
International Still Wine
#
2026
2025
1
Jacob's Creek - Winery in Australia
Jacob's Creek - Winery in Australia
2
Campo Viejo - Winery in Spain
Campo Viejo - Winery in Spain
3
Baron Philippe de Rothschild-
Producer from France, has many
labels
Black Tower (Riesling)- Winery in
Germany
4
Black Tower (Riesling)- Winery in
Germany
Baron Philippe de Rothschild-
Producer from France, has many
labels
5
Brancott Estate - Winery in New
Zealand
Le Grand - Wine Producer from
France
6
Alta Vista - Winery in Argentina
AG Forty Seven - Argentine red
wine
7
19:59 - German Red Wine
Brancott Estate - Winery in New
Zealand
8
Pasqua - Italian Producer, multiple
labels
19:59 - German Red Wine
9
Yellow Tail - Australian Producer,
multiple labels
Pasqua - Italian Producer, multiple
labels
10
Barton & Guestier Saint Emilion -
French Red Wine
MAN Family - Wine Producer from
South Africa, multiple labels
Sparkling Wine
#
2026
2025
1
Chandon
Cinzano
2
Villa Sandi
Chandon
3
Cinzano
Villa Sandi
4
Bottega
Bottega
5
Sula
Fratelli
6
Fratelli
Sula
7
Jacob's Creek
Jacob's Creek
8
Belstar
Martini
9
Zonin
Zonin
10
Grover
San Simone
Champagne
#
2026
2025
1
Moët & Chandon
Moët & Chandon
2
Dom Pérignon
Dom Pérignon
3
G.H.Mumm
Laurent-Perrier
4
Laurent-Perrier
G.H.Mumm
5
Billecart-Salmon
Veuve Clicquot
6
Veuve Clicquot
Billecart-Salmon
7
Louis Roederer
Louis Roederer
8
Philippe Gonet & Bollinger (Tied)
Devaux & Bollinger (tied)
9
Armand de Brignac & Devaux (Tied)
Taittinger
10
Taittinger
Philippe Gonet
Indian Beer &
Adjacencies
#
2026
2025
1
Kingfisher
Kingfisher
2
Goa Brewing Co
Bira 91
3
Great State Ale Works
Goa Brewing Co
4
Simba & Geist Brewing Co. (Tied)
Great State Ale Works
5
Kati Patang
Simba
6
Six Fields
Geist Brewing Co
7
Toit
Susegado
8
Igloo
Six Fields
9
Medusa
Toit
10
Effingut
Moonshine
International Beer
#
2026
2025
1
Corona
Corona
2
Budweiser
Budweiser
3
Hoegaarden
Hoegaarden
4
Heineken
Heineken
5
Peroni
Peroni
6
Chang
Amstel
7
Amstel
Chang
8
Carlsberg
Kirin
9
Erdinger
Erdinger
10
Birra Moretti & Singha (Tied)
Carlsberg
Water
#
2026
2025
1
Perrier
Perrier
2
Vedica
Vedica & Himalayan (tied)
3
Himalayan
Malaki
4
Malaki & Bisleri (Tied)
Veen
5
Veen
Bisleri
6
Evian
Aava
7
Blue Pine
Evocus
8
Schweppes Soda Water
Kinley
9
Aava
Evian
10
Evocus
Aquafina
Mixers
#
2026
2025
1
Coca Cola
Coca Cola
2
Schweppes
Schweppes
3
Sepoy & Co
Sepoy & Co
4
Red Bull
Red Bull
5
Malaki
Perrier
6
Monin
Fever Tree
7
Fever Tree
Malaki
8
Pepsi
Svami
9
MTSR
Monin
10
7UP & Gunsberg (Tied)
MTSR
About 30BestBarsIndia: Co-founded in 2019 by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair of Bar 30 India LLP, 30BestBarsIndia aims to raise awareness about the rising standards of Indian bars and beverages nationally, and on international platforms. 30BestBarsIndia's rankings of the country's best bars in the previous six editions in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 have included well-known bars that have gone on to be part of international bar ranking lists. In addition to its rankings, 30BestBarsIndia has expanded its influence with the "What India Is Drinking" report, an annual study that provides valuable insights into consumer brand preferences across the country's top bars. To see the report and full list of bar rankings, please visit 30bestbarsindia.in
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