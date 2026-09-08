What is a systematic investment plan, and how does it work?

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: Many first-time investors assume they need a high surplus before they can invest in mutual funds. However, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) make it possible to begin with a small amount. Many SIPs start from ₹500, while some mutual fund schemes may allow investments from as low as ₹100.

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This makes mutual fund investing accessible for people who want to start early, invest regularly, and work on long-term wealth creation without affecting their monthly budget. The amount does not have to be large at the beginning. What matters more is regular investing and long-term discipline.

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What is an SIP?

A systematic investment plan is a method of investing in a mutual fund through regular, fixed contributions instead of making a one-time lump-sum investment. The amount is automatically deducted from your bank account and invested in the selected mutual fund scheme at predetermined intervals, usually monthly.

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Think of it like setting aside money for savings every month, except that money is invested in a mutual fund with the potential to grow over time.

Example of an SIP:

* Monthly SIP amount: ₹5,000

* Investment period: 15 years

* Total amount invested: ₹9,00,000

Assuming the investment generates an average annual return of 12%, the investment value could potentially grow to around ₹23.79 lakh over the 15-year period.

While actual returns are not guaranteed and depend on market performance, this example highlights how regular investing and compounding can work together over time.

How does SIP work?

Once you understand how SIPs work, mutual fund investing can feel simpler and more manageable.

1. You choose a mutual fund scheme

The process begins with selecting a mutual fund that aligns with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. Different funds focus on different objectives, such as wealth creation, income generation, or capital preservation.

2. You decide the SIP amount

Next, you choose how much you would like to invest regularly. The amount can be as small or as large as your budget allows. The goal is to select an amount you can comfortably continue investing over the long term.

3. Investments are made automatically

Once the SIP is set up, the chosen amount is automatically deducted from your bank account on a specific date and invested in the mutual fund. This removes the need to remember investment dates and helps maintain discipline.

4. Units are purchased at different market levels

Every time your SIP instalment is invested, you receive mutual fund units based on the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) on that day.

When the market is down and NAVs are lower, your fixed investment buys more units. When the market is up and NAVs are higher, it buys fewer units. This process is often referred to as rupee cost averaging and helps reduce the impact of market volatility over time.

5. Your investment benefits from compounding

One of the biggest advantages of an SIP is the power of compounding. Any returns generated by your investment can remain invested and potentially earn additional returns over time. The longer you stay invested, the greater the opportunity for compounding to work in your favour.

6. Your corpus grows gradually

As monthly contributions continue and returns accumulate, your investment corpus can grow steadily. This gradual approach makes long-term financial goals feel more achievable without requiring a large upfront investment.

To sum up

An SIP helps investors avoid the pressure of timing the market. Instead of waiting for the right entry point, it supports regular investing through different market conditions. Month after month, your investments keep moving forward, regardless of short-term market noise. Some months may bring higher returns, while others may show short-term fluctuations. What matters is that you stay disciplined and give your money more time to grow.

Over time, those small contributions can build a meaningful corpus. This makes SIP a practical way to invest in mutual funds, especially for those who want to start small, remain consistent, and work steadily on wealth creation.

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