What is CIBIL MSME Rank and How it Differs From Your Personal Score

A shop owner with a spotless personal record applies for a business loan and learns that his business's CIBIL MSME rank is the issue. Even though his personal CIBIL score is high, his business rank is also high, which is actually bad, because for a business, a lower number is better.

Both statements are true, because the two measures run in opposite directions. Your personal CIBIL score rewards a big number. Your business rank rewards a small one. Here is what each measures and why lenders read them separately.

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What is CIBIL MSME Rank? CIBIL MSME Rank, often shortened to CMR, is a risk measure for a business rather than for a person. TransUnion CIBIL, one of India's four credit bureaus, builds it from the borrowing record of MSMEs. CMR estimates how likely that business is to fall behind on repayment over the next year.

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The CMR scale uses a 1-to-10 range to assess a company's risk, with rank 1 being the best, as it means a lower risk, while a rank of 10 is the highest risk. If we put this simply, the lower the CMR, the better the company.

Not every business gets one. CMR is built for firms whose total business borrowing runs from below ₹10 lakh up to about ₹50 crore. A firm with no reported business credit at all will not have a rank.

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What Makes It Different From a Personal Score? They generally differ in three primary ways: 1. What they measure 2. Their scoring scales 3. How to read the numbers.

Your CIBIL score tracks your individual credit, while the CMR tracks your business's credit history.

Scale is the visible difference. Your personal credit score ranges from 300 to 900 in India. The higher score you have, the better. Conversely, the CMR score generally ranges from 1 to 10, where a lower score is actually better.

It’s easy to get mixed up since these numbers work differently. In your personal life, a high score like 800 is great news, but for your business, a high rank like 8 is actually a bit of a red flag. They measure different things. Your personal CIBIL score check won't tell you anything about your business's rank, and vice versa.

Why Do Lenders Look at Both? Small businesses and their owners are hard to separate. In law, a proprietor is the same person as the firm. Even in a company, the promoter often guarantees the borrowing, so a lender wants to see how both have behaved.

Each number answers a different question. The personal score asks whether you have repaid your own credit cards, car loan, or home loan on time. The rank asks whether the business has repaid its own working capital limits and term loans on time.

It is common to see a mismatch between these two scores. An owner might manage their personal finances perfectly, yet run a business that struggles to pay its bills or loans on time. Lenders look at both records and will quickly notice this gap between the owner's habits and the business's performance.

Guarantees tie the two together even more tightly. Where a promoter has guaranteed the firm's borrowing, a default by the business can reach the promoter's own record, so the two numbers stop being independent.

What Feeds Into the MSME Rank? CMR draws on commercial credit data reported by lenders about the business. Payment behavior on business borrowing is the core of it, alongside how much of a sanctioned limit is being used and how long the firm has been borrowing.

Firms with no borrowing history sit in an awkward spot. Nothing has been reported so that nothing can be ranked, and the lender falls back on financials, bank statements, and the promoter's own record.

Late payments push a rank down quickly. Delays on a business loan or an overdraft get reported like any other repayment, and a pattern of them shows up quickly.

Using a limit right up to the ceiling every month also reads poorly. Sitting permanently at the top of an overdraft looks like a business with no room left, whether or not every payment is on time.

How Do You Check and Improve Either One? You can check both through different routes. A personal CIBIL score comes from the credit information companies registered with the RBI, while a CIBIL MSME credit report and its rank are commercial products meant mainly for lenders and for the business itself.

It is helpful to check your credit reports regularly. Looking at your own record does not harm it, and a mistake spotted six months before you apply is a mistake you can still fix.

You can improve both scores by following the same simple rules: always make your payments on time, try not to use your full credit limit, and avoid applying for too many new loans at once.

If you find a mistake on your report, don't wait; tell the credit bureau right away. Make sure you keep your reference number and send your request in writing to keep a record of it. Just remember that every lender has their own set of rules they follow, no matter what your credit score or rank looks like.

Understanding Both Your Scores Neither measure decides a loan on its own. Both are inputs, and both sit alongside your financials, your bank conduct, and the lender's own policy, which is why a good rank guarantees nothing.

For the shop owner, the fix was not a better personal record. His firm had been paying its supplier credit late for two years, and that was the number the lender was reading. Check both, and check them before you apply.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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