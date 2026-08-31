What Kind of Returns Can You Expect from a ULIP After 10 Years? A Realistic Look at Historical Performance

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New Delhi [India], August 31: A ULIP is designed for long-term investing, which is why many people want to know how it performs after 10 years. While ULIP plans can generate market-linked returns, there is no fixed or guaranteed return. The value of your investment depends on the funds you choose, market performance, policy charges and how long you stay invested.

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Looking at historical performance can help set realistic expectations, but it should not be treated as a promise of future returns.

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What returns can a ULIP generate after 10 years?

Over 10 years, equity-oriented ULIP funds have historically delivered stronger long-term growth than debt-oriented funds, although returns have varied across market cycles. Industry data suggests that long-term ULIP returns have often fallen in the range of around 8% to 12% annually, depending on fund choice and market conditions. Some equity funds have delivered higher returns over certain periods, while others have performed below expectations.

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Instead of focusing on the highest historical returns, it is better to evaluate whether a ULIP aligns with your financial goals and investment horizon.

Why is a 10-year investment period important?

A 10-year holding period gives your investment more time to benefit from compounding and ride through different market cycles.

Short-term market volatility can affect returns over one or two years. Over a longer period, however, temporary market declines may have less impact as markets recover and investments continue to grow. This is one reason ULIPs are generally considered more suitable for long-term financial goals rather than short-term investing.

What factors affect ULIP returns?

Several factors influence how your investment performs over 10 years. Key factors include:

* Fund selection - Equity funds have higher growth potential but greater volatility, while debt funds generally offer more stable returns.

* Market performance - Returns move with the financial markets and are never guaranteed.

* Investment duration - Staying invested for longer allows compounding to work more effectively.

* Policy charges - Charges can affect the overall value of your investment, particularly in the initial years.

* Fund switches - Reviewing and switching funds, where suitable under the policy, may help align your investment with changing market conditions and financial goals.

Can historical performance predict future returns?

Historical performance provides an idea of how a fund has performed under different market conditions, but it cannot guarantee future results. Economic conditions, interest rates, company earnings and market sentiment continue to change, which means future returns may be higher or lower than past performance.

Historical returns should therefore be viewed as a reference point rather than an expectation.

How can a ULIP returns calculator help?

A ULIP returns calculator helps estimate the potential maturity value of your investment based on assumptions such as:

* Premium amount

* Policy term

* Expected rate of return

* Premium payment frequency

The calculator is useful for financial planning because it shows how different investment amounts and return assumptions may affect your long-term corpus. However, the estimate is illustrative and not a guarantee of actual returns.

What should you keep in mind before investing?

Before investing in ULIP plans, remember these points:

* Invest with a long-term horizon of at least 10 years.

* Choose funds based on your financial goals and risk appetite.

* Review fund performance periodically instead of reacting to short-term market movements.

* Understand the policy charges and features before investing.

* Use return estimates only as planning tools, not guaranteed outcomes.

For those comparing ULIP plans offered through Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall, understanding how market-linked returns work can help evaluate different options with more realistic expectations.

Conclusion

A ULIP can deliver meaningful long-term wealth creation, but its returns are linked to market performance rather than guaranteed. While historical data suggests that long-term investors have benefited from staying invested across market cycles, future performance will depend on factors such as fund selection, investment duration and market conditions.

Using a ULIP returns calculator and focusing on long-term financial goals can help you make a more informed investment decision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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