What Makes Synthesis Learning the Best Platform for Global Finance Education in India?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: With over 25 years of experience in business and finance education, 20,000+ students impacted, and learners across 25+ Indian cities and 10+ countries, Synthesis Learning has built its reputation by combining global qualifications such as ACCA, CFA and US CMA with academic mentoring, industry exposure and practical career skills. As an ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner, the institute is preparing students for a finance industry where technical knowledge alone is no longer enough.

AI and automation are changing how finance teams work. Tasks such as recording transactions, preparing reports and checking financial data can now be completed much faster. But businesses still need professionals who can explain what those numbers mean and help make better decisions.

For example, a company may already know its profits have fallen by 15%. What it needs to understand is why. Is it rising costs, poor pricing or changing customer behaviour? And what should it do next?

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This shift from simply reporting numbers to understanding the story behind them is changing the skills finance professionals need.

25+ Years of Experience, with Students Across India and Beyond

Synthesis Learning has grown from its Mumbai roots into an education provider reaching students across India and internationally.

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Its live online classes allow students to pursue global finance qualifications without having to relocate. A college student may choose to study ACCA alongside graduation, while a working professional may take up US CMA to develop their expertise in corporate finance.

Synthesis Learning is also an ACCA Platinum Approved Learning Partner, the highest level of approval under ACCA's learning partner programme.

According to ACCA's official approval criteria, Platinum learning partners must meet or exceed global pass rates in at least 75% of the eligible ACCA papers they teach.

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ACCA examinations are known for their challenging standards. Global pass rates for many Applied Skills and Strategic Professional papers are around 40–50%, although results vary by paper and examination session.

By comparison, Synthesis Learning reports a student pass rate of 80%, highlighting its focus on academic preparation, structured learning and regular mentoring.

Which Finance Qualification Should I Choose: ACCA, CFA or US CMA?

ACCA, CFA and US CMA are three globally recognised qualifications for students interested in finance and accounting careers. While all three offer opportunities in the finance industry, each focuses on different skills and career paths.

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) focuses on accounting, auditing, financial reporting and business finance. The qualification has up to 13 examinations, depending on the student's eligibility for exemptions, and typically takes around two to three years to complete. It is suitable for students interested in careers such as accounting, auditing, financial reporting and corporate finance.

CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) is focused on investment analysis, financial markets, asset valuation and portfolio management. The CFA Program consists of three examination levels and generally takes around three to four years to complete. It is particularly relevant for students interested in equity research, investment analysis, asset management and related investment roles.

US CMA (Certified Management Accountant) specialises in management accounting, financial planning, budgeting, performance management and business decision-making. The certification has two examination parts and can typically be completed within nine to twelve months of preparation, although certification requirements extend beyond passing the examinations. It is a suitable option for students interested in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), cost management and management accounting.

Choosing between these qualifications depends on a student's interests, academic background and long-term career goals. Someone interested in investment research may find CFA more relevant, while a student planning a career in business & finance may consider ACCA. US CMA may be better suited to those interested in financial planning and business decisions within companies.

Synthesis Learning offers training for ACCA, CFA and US CMA, helping students understand the differences between these qualifications before selecting a course.

How Does Synthesis Learning Support Students Beyond Classes?

Professional examinations can be difficult to manage alongside college or employment. Students may attend classes regularly but still struggle to maintain consistency when other commitments increase.

Its periodic Mentoring Sessions give students opportunities to review their preparation, discuss academic priorities and develop better study habits.

The programme also considers individual circumstances. A working professional managing office responsibilities may require a different study approach from a student preparing full-time.

Rather than limiting guidance to the weeks before examinations, mentoring remains part of the student's learning journey.

What Is Synthesis Skillstack, and How Does It Help Students Become Job-Ready?

There is a CV to prepare, an interview to attend and eventually a workplace where financial knowledge must be put into practice.

Employers may expect familiarity with Excel, AI tools, ERP systems and business communication. Students also need to explain their ideas to colleagues who may not have a technical background.

Speaking at the ET Education Chancellors Conclave 2026 on 23 October 2026, Harsh Surana, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Synthesis Learning, highlighted three areas students should focus on: strong subject knowledge, effective AI use, and human skills such as communication and problem-solving.

"There is no substitute for domain knowledge," he said, explaining that AI can help professionals apply their knowledge faster and more efficiently. However, technology must be supported by a strong understanding of the subject and the ability to work with people.

This thinking is reflected in Synthesis Skillstack, Synthesis Learning's career-readiness initiative covering four areas of professional development.

Career DNA focuses on preparing students for employment through CV building, LinkedIn profile development, job applications and interview preparation.

Tech Stack introduces practical tools such as Excel, Power BI, financial modelling and AI applications. These skills can help students work with financial data, prepare reports and understand business information.

Own the Room focuses on communication, confidence and professional presence. Through practical activities, students work on public speaking, presenting ideas and communicating effectively.

Industry Insider gives students exposure to practising professionals. These interactions introduce different career paths, workplace expectations and the realities of working in finance.

Synthesis Learning is not just preparing students for professional finance qualifications; it is also helping them build the broader skill stack required for career readiness.

Connecting Academic Learning with Industry

Association of Synthesis Learning with Ascentium India, an ACCA Approved Employer, provides an industry connection to professional education.

For students, learning from practising professionals can help put academic concepts into perspective. Financial reporting, performance analysis and business decisions become easier to understand when students hear how these skills are used at work.

Such interactions also introduce students to employer expectations, including professional conduct, communication and commercial awareness.

Why Is Career Readiness Important Alongside a Finance Qualification?

Finance offers several career paths. Some students may move into accounting and audit, others into investments, while many build careers in corporate finance, management accounting or business advisory.

Synthesis Learning's combination of global qualifications, academic mentoring, practical skill development and industry exposure reflects this approach.

For aspiring finance professionals, choosing an education provider means looking beyond course content. The guidance, practical learning opportunities and industry exposure available during their studies also deserve attention.

By bringing these areas together, Synthesis Learning continues to build its presence as a platform for global finance education and career preparation.

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