SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Noida, one of India's premier management institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the commencement of admissions for its flagship Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) programme for the academic year 2027–29. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026).

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As the business environment becomes increasingly competitive and dynamic, the purpose of business education is evolving beyond preparing students for conventional managerial roles. Organisations today require professionals who can think strategically, understand changing business realities, adapt to new challenges and take informed decisions. This has placed greater emphasis on management education that develops leadership capabilities alongside strong business fundamentals.

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SIBM Noida's M.B.A. programme is designed to develop future business leaders with a strong foundation in Marketing, Leadership, Strategy, and Business Analytics. The two-year, full-time residential programme offers industry-relevant specialisations, enabling students to build domain expertise while strengthening their managerial and leadership capabilities.

Speaking on the admissions and the changing role of management education, Dr. Vandana Ahuja, Director, SIBM Noida, said, “At SIBM Noida, we believe management education should prepare students to lead with confidence, think strategically, and create meaningful impact. Our M.B.A. programme blends academic excellence with practical industry exposure, equipping students with the knowledge, leadership mindset, and real-world experience needed to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.”

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Located in the National Capital Region (NCR), SIBM Noida offers students proximity to leading corporations, startups, and innovation hubs, creating opportunities for internships, live projects, industry interactions, and corporate networking. The curriculum integrates case studies, simulations, experiential learning, and practical business problem-solving across domains such as marketing, consumer behaviour, digital transformation, supply chain management, and business analytics.

Industry partnerships remain a key pillar of the learning experience at SIBM Noida. Collaborations with leading organisations provide students with exposure to contemporary business challenges through research projects, corporate mentoring, guest lectures, and experiential learning initiatives. Modern infrastructure, technology-enabled classrooms, and dedicated mentorship further enhance students' academic and professional development.

The SNAP 2026 registration and payment process commenced on August 21, 2026 (Friday) and will remain open until November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). The SNAP Test registration fee is INR 2,550 per attempt (plus applicable taxes), while the institute programme registration fee is INR 1,000 per programme (plus applicable taxes), payable separately.

Candidates can appear for up to three Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), with the highest score considered, and a 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. Shortlisted candidates will subsequently participate in the Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) as part of the admission process.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates). Candidates with foreign degrees must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

With India's business landscape rapidly evolving and organisations seeking agile, data-driven leaders, SIBM Noida prepares graduates for rewarding careers across FMCG, consulting, IT services, retail, media, e-commerce, financial services, and entrepreneurship.

For SNAP 2026 registration and M.B.A. admissions, visit:

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test | SIBM Noida

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