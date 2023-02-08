WhatsApp brings ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ features

New Delhi, February 7
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced new features coming to its status, including ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ and much more.
The new features have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement. — IANS
Global rollout
- The ‘Voice Status’ feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status
- On the other hand, ‘Status Reactions’ allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts
