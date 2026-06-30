WhatsApp launches global username reservations to enhance privacy

The renowned instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has announced the worldwide implementation of username reservations, a major privacy improvement that lets users communicate without disclosing their phone numbers.

Before the feature is fully accessible within the app later this year, users can create and reserve a unique username through the reservations procedure that started on Monday.

WhatsApp said that once username reservations are available for their accounts, qualified users will receive an in-app message.

Communication prioritising privacy

One of WhatsApp's biggest privacy changes in recent years is the addition of usernames.

Users will now be able to connect with friends, family, businesses, and communities without disclosing sensitive contact information by providing a unique WhatsApp username instead of a personal mobile number.

WhatsApp explained that usernames are not social media handles, but rather privacy mechanisms.

You can communicate with someone on WhatsApp without disclosing your phone number by using a username. It doesn't have to match your handle on any other app; you can select your own," the company stated.

Exclusion of a public search directory

WhatsApp highlighted that the username system is built with privacy in mind, in contrast to traditional social media platforms. There are going to be:

No directory of public usernames

No database of usernames that may be searched

No suggestions for usernames

No discovery of a public profile

Users must already be aware of the precise username of the person they want to message in order to get in touch with them.

This method safeguards user identities and drastically cuts down on unsolicited contact.

Users can change their usernames at any time

According to WhatsApp, users will be able to edit or change their usernames immediately within the app whenever necessary.

Users are permitted to select unique identifiers that don't always correspond with their usernames on other social media sites because usernames are primarily meant for privacy.

The company reaffirmed that phone numbers are still secure and that usernames are a different way to start a conversation.

A component of WhatsApp's privacy policy

The introduction of usernames is consistent with Meta's ongoing efforts to improve privacy on all of its communications services.

WhatsApp has added a number of privacy-focused features in recent years such as:

Encrypted messaging from start to finish

Lock the chat

Protection with a secret code

Privacy of screen sharing

Improved defense against spam

Tools for Privacy Checks

Options for advanced account security

The inclusion of usernames enhances WhatsApp's status as a communications service that prioritizes privacy.