WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti resigns

New Delhi, December 15
WhatsApp Pay India Vinay Choletti has resigned just after four months he was elevated to the position, according to his details on a professional social media platform.
Choletti’s resignation is the fourth high-profile exit in about one and half months from Meta in India after its country head Ajit Mohan stepped down in November.
After Mohan, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India Public Policy Head Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned from the company last month.
Choletti shared an update on exiting WhatsApp on Linkedin.
“Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience,” Choletti said on Wednesday.
