When Bollywood Met GLBIANS: Star-Studded Celebrations Bring Cinema, Music and Entertainment to GL Bajaj Campus

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida, witnessed a star-studded campus celebration on September 21 with the presence of Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, along with Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

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Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra visited the campus in connection with The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, while Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir joined the celebrations following the release of their film VIBE on September 18, 2026.

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The event brought together cinema, music and student engagement, giving GLBIANS an opportunity to interact with the visiting actors. Students welcomed the celebrities, clicked photographs and selfies, collected autographs, exchanged handshakes and captured memorable moments through videos and social media reels.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra Interact with GLBIANS

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The arrival of Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra generated excitement across the GL Bajaj campus. The actors interacted with students and participated in activities associated with The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

The interaction created an engaging atmosphere on campus, with students gathering to welcome the actors and capture photographs with them. Their presence added a special entertainment element to the campus celebrations.

VIBE Cast Brings Music and Energy to Campus

Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir added to the celebrations as representatives of VIBE, which was released on September 18, 2026.

The cast interacted with students and participated in the musical celebrations, giving GLBIANS an opportunity to experience the energy surrounding the recently released film.

A key highlight was the VIBE cast’s performance on ‘Aisi Meri Vibe’. Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir performed to the track, drawing enthusiastic responses from students and creating a lively atmosphere across the campus.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra Dance to ‘Thumak Thumak’

Another highlight of the celebration was Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra dancing to ‘Thumak Thumak’.

The performance drew cheers from students and added to the festive atmosphere. GLBIANS captured the performance through photographs, videos and social media reels, making it one of the memorable moments of the campus celebration.

Students Capture Memorable Moments

The celebrity interactions remained a major attraction for students throughout the event. GLBIANS took selfies and photographs with the visiting actors, collected autographs and exchanged handshakes.

The opportunity to meet and interact with the film personalities created memorable experiences for students and added a distinctive dimension to campus life.

Celebrating Student Engagement Beyond Academics

The event also reflected the institute’s focus on providing students with opportunities to participate in cultural, entertainment and industry-oriented experiences alongside their academic journey.

Campus events involving public personalities and creative industries provide students with opportunities to engage with contemporary culture, participate in shared experiences and create lasting memories with their peers.

Leadership at GL Bajaj

The institute continues to focus on creating opportunities that support students’ academic, professional and overall development.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions (Greater Noida/Mathura), and Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions (Greater Noida/Mathura), support initiatives aimed at creating an engaging institutional environment for students.

The campus regularly hosts academic, cultural, innovation and industry-related activities that complement classroom learning and provide students with opportunities for wider exposure.

A Memorable Day for GLBIANS

The presence of Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir made September 21 a memorable day for the GL Bajaj community.

From the VIBE cast performing to ‘Aisi Meri Vibe’ to Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra dancing to ‘Thumak Thumak’, the celebration brought together music, cinema and student participation on the GL Bajaj campus.

The photographs, autographs, handshakes, performances and interactions gave GLBIANS an opportunity to experience an exciting Bollywood celebration within their campus.

About GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management (GLBITM), Greater Noida, established in 2005, is an AICTE-approved and AKTU-affiliated institution located in Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida.

The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines including Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering and Management.

GL Bajaj focuses on academics, research, innovation, industry engagement, entrepreneurship and student development, while providing opportunities for students to participate in academic, cultural and extracurricular activities.

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