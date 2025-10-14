When Compassion Meets Excellence: Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, SIMATS Signs MoU with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: In a landmark move that redefines the future of affordable tertiary healthcare in India, Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, under Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, on 14th October 2025 at Kurinji Hall, SMCH.

This partnership bridges two healthcare giants -- Saveetha, known for its compassion and accessibility, and Apollo, synonymous with cutting-edge transplant care. Together, they bring the same world-class liver transplant expertise to patients at half the cost -- ensuring that a life-saving surgery once reserved for the elite is now within reach of every Indian family.

A Milestone for Accessible World-Class Healthcare

Under this collaboration, the Apollo transplant team will work hand-in-hand with Saveetha's expert clinicians and researchers to expand access to advanced liver care and transplantation. The same specialists, same surgical precision, and same success rates that have made Apollo a global name will now be available at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital -- at a fraction of the private sector's usual cost.

What makes this historic is not just the science -- but the philosophy

At Saveetha, healthcare is a right, not a luxury. This collaboration ensures that a farmer's child and a CEO's child can now receive the same liver transplant from the same surgeons -- without financial ruin.

Saveetha - A National Leader in Medicine and Humanitarian Care

Ranked 11th in India for Medicine and #13 for Research in the NIRF 2025 Rankings, Saveetha stands among India's most respected medical institutions. Its clinical excellence is matched only by its humanitarian scale -- delivering over ₹254 crore worth of free healthcare every year to underserved patients.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Saveetha emerged as one of India's Top 5 Private COVID Hospitals, lauded for its survival rates, infrastructure, and transparent care.

Walk into Saveetha's General Hospital, and you'll be forgiven for mistaking it for a corporate paradise -- gleaming corridors, world-class ICUs, modular OTs, private suites, and robotic diagnostics -- yet, the treatment costs remain among the lowest in India. It's not just a hospital; it's a model for equitable excellence -- where quality meets compassion without compromise.

Liver Diseases - A National Challenge Demanding Collective Strength

Liver diseases are among the world's top 15 causes of disability and the 11th leading cause of death, claiming nearly 2 million lives annually. In India, cirrhosis and liver failure contribute to nearly 5% of all deaths, often striking individuals in their productive years.

Liver transplantation is the only definitive cure when more than 90% of the organ fails. Yet, cost remains the greatest barrier -- until now. Through this MoU, Saveetha and Apollo are shattering that barrier, bringing the same world-class transplant success rates (90% 10-year graft survival) to the common man.

A Visionary Partnership for India's Health Future

Present at the signing were Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, SIMATS; Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Pro Chancellor, SIMATS; Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai; Dr. Elankumaran K, Head, Liver Diseases & Transplantation Institute, Apollo Hospitals; and Dr. Murugan N, Senior Consultant and Transplant Hepatologist, Apollo Hospitals.

This collaboration represents a shared commitment -- Apollo's medical precision meets Saveetha's social mission. Together, they are rewriting the healthcare narrative -- where premium medical excellence meets public affordability.

Saveetha Medical College & Hospital, part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, is among India's fastest-growing and most awarded medical institutions. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, over 42,000 research publications, 3,800+ patents, and a consistent NIRF Top-15 presence, Saveetha continues to lead India's transformation in education, innovation, and accessible healthcare.

At Saveetha, medicine isn't just practiced -- it's reimagined for humanity.

